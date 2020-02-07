It’s here! Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is officially out in theaters, and the reviews are fantastic, to say the least. It comes as no surprise to Us how brilliant Margot Robbie continues to be as she loses herself in the role of the titular character. In the film, Quinn uses her twisted mind and villainous expertise while working alongside a new crew, stunning everyone with her fierce resilience following her breakup with the Joker. We have to say, this is a much more impressive way of handling a breakup than our ice-cream-and-crying method.

We know we want to emulate Quinn’s fearless attitude, and we think we’re not alone here. That’s why we need to show you the brand new, Nordstrom-exclusive capsule collection by LA streetwear brand Joyrich. Inspired by key elements of the new DC Comics film, the brand released six tops you’re going to wear over and over again. Check them all out below before they’re gone!

Harley Quinn Tie Dye Cotton Graphic Tee

This “sherbet” pink, 100% cotton tee features the face of Quinn shooting us her fiery smize!

Harley Quinn Long Sleeve Mesh Top

We’re all about mesh right now, and it’s only made better by the neon sketch design. Check out those ingenious ruffle hem and sleeve accents too!

Harley Quinn Cotton Jersey Graphic Tee

Simple, straight-forward and definitely statement-making. This white graphic tee is an everyday must-have!

Harley Quinn Tie Dye Cotton Sweatshirt

Are you seeing this crew neck? Everything from the swirling tie dye colors to that amazing graphic on the back is just perfection!

Sequin Top Graphic Tee

There are three versions of this tee, all with shimmering sequin details relating to the movie. Pick up all three to collect them all!

Sequin Detail Crop Cotton Hooded Sweatshirt

More sequins, please! This hoodie features a golden birds graphic, and we just can’t get over those pink and blue drawstrings. Quinn would approve!

