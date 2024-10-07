Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ll admit I’ve never been the best at flossing. I know that it’s an important part of keeping my teeth healthy, but it can sometimes feel like an annoying extra step. However, since incorporating the Bitvae water dental flosser into my routine, flossing has become less of a chore. And the good news is that the same model I use is currently 50% off ahead of October’s Amazon Prime Day.

This effective flosser will completely change how you care for your teeth at home. The straightforward tool features three modes — clean, massage and jet — and offers five different intensity settings, so you can find a combination that makes you feel the most clean, even if you have super sensitive teeth.

Get the Bitvae C5 Water Dental Flosser for $20 (originally $40) on Amazon!

Aside from the customization aspect, this flosser also comes with five replacement heads and is totally waterproof so you can clean your teeth while in the shower. (This is what I like to do — multitasking!) Many water flossers need to be charged once a week, but the Bitvae C5 model really outperforms when it comes to battery life and one full charge will get you 40 days of flossing. These benefits, along with the compact design, make it the ideal tool to travel with.

Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers have experienced the game-changing effects of this water flosser, and there are thousands of reviews that sing its praises. “All I can say is WOW. This flosser is amazing,” one customer wrote. “My teeth feel just like I went to the dentist (which says a lot because I really don’t like the dentist) Excellent battery life! Really great power!! (I haven’t gone past level 2 since it’s very powerful!) Definitely will be recommending to others!!”

Another happy customer says they’ll “never go back to regular flossing again.”

Now is the perfect time to purchase the Bitvae C5 Water Dental Flosser, since there’s no telling when this smile-enhancing item will be this steeply discounted again. Trust Us, your teeth will thank you!

