It’s the holiday season, so our regular workout sessions are replaced with TV binge sessions instead. Movie marathons over race marathons any day! But once January rolls around, it’s time to put our New Year’s Resolutions to the test. And if you’re like 39% of Americans, your focus is on fitness. According to Forbes, improving fitness is the second most common goal among adults.
If you want to to step up your exercise game, then shop the best Black Friday deals below! From treadmills to trampolines, this fitness equipment will make you feel toned from home. No need to schelp to a workout class in the freezing cold! Score these Cyber Week sales up to 75% off before they sell out!
Amazon
- SereneLife Folding Treadmill Exercise Running Machine — originally $727, now just $273!
- NordicTrack T Series: Expertly Engineered Foldable Treadmill — originally $799, now just $699!
- Sperax Under-Desk Walking Pad — originally $300, now just $200!
- SereneLife Portable & Foldable Trampoline — originally $95, now just $71!
Echelon Fitness
- Reflect High-End Fitness Mirror — originally $1,580, now just $400!
- Stride 4S Treadmill — originally $2,300, now just $1,500!
- Connect EX-5 Stationary Bike — originally $1,580, now just $600!
- Row-s Rowing Machine — originally $2,180, now just $1,300!
Horizon Fitness
- 5.0 IC Indoor Cycle Stationary Bike — originally $999, now just $300 with code HALFOFF50!
- T101 Treadmill — originally $999, now just $699 with code BF100!
- EX-50 Elliptical — originally $999, now just $350 with code HALFOFF50!
- 7.0 AT Treadmill — originally $2,100, now just $999 with code BF100!
Walmart
- Doufit Stepper Exercise Machine — originally $300, now just $90!
- Vibespark Elliptical Machine — originally $460, now just $226!
- YDZ Walking Pad — originally $429, now just $152!
- Pooboo Bluetooth Rowing Machine — originally $500, now just $250!
