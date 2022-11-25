Best Black Friday Gifts for Women That Are Sure to Make Her Smile

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at time of publication but are subject to change.

Black Friday is an excellent time to either get started on or finish up your holiday shopping. Need a gift for a woman in your life — whether it’s your sister, BFF, significant other, mom, daughter, aunt, grandma or the coworker you were assigned in the office Secret Santa? We’ve got you.

Below are 17 awesome gift ideas for women, all on sale for Black Friday. From fashion finds to home essentials, you’re sure to find something that will make her smile. Now, let’s shop before everything’s gone!

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask

Lip care is always a great gift idea, which means lip care from a luxury beauty brand like Tatcha is the perfect idea!

Was $28 On Sale: $22 You Save 21% See it!

Hume Supernatural Dry Body Oil Spray

Elevated body care products are also foolproof. This oil spray smells heavenly!

Was $25 On Sale: $20 You Save 20% See it!

August Uncommon Wake Up Tea Kit

So cute for the tea and coffee lover! This set comes with three strong caffeinated teas and a crystal tea scoop. There are also options to add more accessories! Use code TEA20 for your Black Friday discount!

Was $35 On Sale: $28 You Save 20% See it!

La Jolie Muse Blooming Gardenia Scented Candle

Such a stunning candle in both looks and fragrance!

Was $31 On Sale: $22 You Save 29% See it!

GoLine Cute Kitty Night Light

This adorable gift will surely light up her holiday!

Was $25 On Sale: $15 You Save 40% See it!

Bivei Natural Gem Crystal Stretch Bracelets

For the crystal lover in your life!

Was $17 On Sale: $14 You Save 18% See it!

Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Kit

Such a fun and useful find for everyone from young teens to adults!

Was $35 On Sale: $26 You Save 26% See it!

A Gift Inside Chocolate Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket

Who wouldn’t smile upon seeing chocolate?

Was $43 On Sale: $37 You Save 14% See it!

T3 Featherweight 3i Professional Ionic Hair Dryer

For the women whose hair is always on point!

Was $250 On Sale: $175 You Save 30% See it!

Glossier Cross Country Kit

Glossier? Always a winner. This perfectly packaged collab with Marvis? An unbeatable holiday gift!

Was $50 On Sale: $40 You Save 20% See it!

This Life of Mine: A Keepsake Journal

Looking for something sentimental? Look no further!

Was $20 On Sale: $14 You Save 30% See it!

Marc Jacobs The Snapshot Mini Leather Compact Wallet

Few better feelings than saving over $50 on a designer wallet!

Was $145 On Sale: $87 You Save 40% See it!

Gold Initial Coffee Mug

We’ll always adore a beautifully monogrammed mug — and this one comes with a lid and spoon!

Was $18 On Sale: $14 You Save 22% See it!

Cleverfy Shower Steamers

A gifting favorite among Amazon shoppers!

Was $25 On Sale: $13 You Save 48% See it!

MaxNova Knit Beanie

A sweet and stylish smile!

Was $16 On Sale: $14 You Save 13% See it!

Wool Queen Punch Needle Kit

A new craft that can lead to cool wall decor? Double score!

Was $31 On Sale: $23 You Save 26% See it!

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream

The most iconic moisturizer in all of beauty — now 20% off with code MAGIC1 for a limited time!

Was $100 On Sale: $80 You Save 20% See it!

Boriwat Back/Neck Massager With Heat

Relaxation, here she comes!

Was $60 On Sale: $41 You Save 32% See it!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite finds below:

