Best Black Friday Gifts for Women That Are Sure to Make Her Smile

By
Black Friday deal picks. Amazon

Black Friday is an excellent time to either get started on or finish up your holiday shopping. Need a gift for a woman in your life — whether it’s your sister, BFF, significant other, mom, daughter, aunt, grandma or the coworker you were assigned in the office Secret Santa? We’ve got you.

21 No-Fail Gifts Under $75 That Everyone Will Love

Below are 17 awesome gift ideas for women, all on sale for Black Friday. From fashion finds to home essentials, you’re sure to find something that will make her smile. Now, let’s shop before everything’s gone!

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask

Amazon

Lip care is always a great gift idea, which means lip care from a luxury beauty brand like Tatcha is the perfect idea!

Was $28On Sale: $22You Save 21%
Hume Supernatural Dry Body Oil Spray

Amazon

Elevated body care products are also foolproof. This oil spray smells heavenly!

Was $25On Sale: $20You Save 20%
August Uncommon Wake Up Tea Kit

August Uncommon

So cute for the tea and coffee lover! This set comes with three strong caffeinated teas and a crystal tea scoop. There are also options to add more accessories! Use code TEA20 for your Black Friday discount!

Was $35On Sale: $28You Save 20%
La Jolie Muse Blooming Gardenia Scented Candle

Amazon

Such a stunning candle in both looks and fragrance!

Was $31On Sale: $22You Save 29%
GoLine Cute Kitty Night Light

Amazon

This adorable gift will surely light up her holiday!

Was $25On Sale: $15You Save 40%
Bivei Natural Gem Crystal Stretch Bracelets

Amazon

For the crystal lover in your life!

Was $17On Sale: $14You Save 18%
Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Kit

Nordstrom

Such a fun and useful find for everyone from young teens to adults!

Was $35On Sale: $26You Save 26%
A Gift Inside Chocolate Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket

Amazon

Who wouldn’t smile upon seeing chocolate?

Was $43On Sale: $37You Save 14%
T3 Featherweight 3i Professional Ionic Hair Dryer

Amazon

For the women whose hair is always on point!

Was $250On Sale: $175You Save 30%
Glossier Cross Country Kit

Glossier

Glossier? Always a winner. This perfectly packaged collab with Marvis? An unbeatable holiday gift!

Was $50On Sale: $40You Save 20%
This Life of Mine: A Keepsake Journal

Amazon

Looking for something sentimental? Look no further!

Was $20On Sale: $14You Save 30%
Marc Jacobs The Snapshot Mini Leather Compact Wallet

Saks Fifth Avenue

Few better feelings than saving over $50 on a designer wallet!

Was $145On Sale: $87You Save 40%
Gold Initial Coffee Mug

Amazon

We’ll always adore a beautifully monogrammed mug — and this one comes with a lid and spoon!

Was $18On Sale: $14You Save 22%
Cleverfy Shower Steamers

Amazon

A gifting favorite among Amazon shoppers!

Was $25On Sale: $13You Save 48%
MaxNova Knit Beanie

Amazon

A sweet and stylish smile!

Was $16On Sale: $14You Save 13%
Wool Queen Punch Needle Kit

Amazon

A new craft that can lead to cool wall decor? Double score!

Was $31On Sale: $23You Save 26%
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream

Charlotte Tilbury

The most iconic moisturizer in all of beauty — now 20% off with code MAGIC1 for a limited time!

Was $100On Sale: $80You Save 20%
Boriwat Back/Neck Massager With Heat

Amazon

Relaxation, here she comes!

Was $60On Sale: $41You Save 32%
Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite finds below:

