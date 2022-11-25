Best Black Friday Gifts for Women That Are Sure to Make Her Smile

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at time of publication but are subject to change.
Black Friday is an excellent time to either get started on or finish up your holiday shopping. Need a gift for a woman in your life — whether it’s your sister, BFF, significant other, mom, daughter, aunt, grandma or the coworker you were assigned in the office Secret Santa? We’ve got you.
Below are 17 awesome gift ideas for women, all on sale for Black Friday. From fashion finds to home essentials, you’re sure to find something that will make her smile. Now, let’s shop before everything’s gone!
Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask
Lip care is always a great gift idea, which means lip care from a luxury beauty brand like Tatcha is the perfect idea!
Hume Supernatural Dry Body Oil Spray
Elevated body care products are also foolproof. This oil spray smells heavenly!
August Uncommon Wake Up Tea Kit
So cute for the tea and coffee lover! This set comes with three strong caffeinated teas and a crystal tea scoop. There are also options to add more accessories! Use code TEA20 for your Black Friday discount!
La Jolie Muse Blooming Gardenia Scented Candle
Such a stunning candle in both looks and fragrance!
GoLine Cute Kitty Night Light
This adorable gift will surely light up her holiday!
Bivei Natural Gem Crystal Stretch Bracelets
For the crystal lover in your life!
Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Kit
Such a fun and useful find for everyone from young teens to adults!
A Gift Inside Chocolate Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket
Who wouldn’t smile upon seeing chocolate?
T3 Featherweight 3i Professional Ionic Hair Dryer
For the women whose hair is always on point!
Glossier Cross Country Kit
Glossier? Always a winner. This perfectly packaged collab with Marvis? An unbeatable holiday gift!
This Life of Mine: A Keepsake Journal
Looking for something sentimental? Look no further!
Marc Jacobs The Snapshot Mini Leather Compact Wallet
Few better feelings than saving over $50 on a designer wallet!
Gold Initial Coffee Mug
We’ll always adore a beautifully monogrammed mug — and this one comes with a lid and spoon!
Cleverfy Shower Steamers
A gifting favorite among Amazon shoppers!
MaxNova Knit Beanie
A sweet and stylish smile!
Wool Queen Punch Needle Kit
A new craft that can lead to cool wall decor? Double score!
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream
The most iconic moisturizer in all of beauty — now 20% off with code MAGIC1 for a limited time!
Boriwat Back/Neck Massager With Heat
Relaxation, here she comes!
