Our Most Essential Amazon Fashion Buys for Black Friday Week

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The time has come. Epic deals await! Black Friday is the perfect time of year to start your closet anew with fresh fashion finds. Of course, you’ll find countless wardrobe-worthy items over at Amazon. Clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories, bags — the list goes on!

The Black Friday deals are here and ready to shop, so let’s go. We’ll get you started with 17 of our absolutely essential fashion buys — and then we’ll set you up with all of the top categories on sale so you can explore for yourself!

This Cozy-Chic Puffer

Was $140 On Sale: $98 You Save 30% See it!

These Stretchy Leggings

Was $25 On Sale: $8 You Save 68% See it!

These 14K Gold-Plated Earrings

Was $16 On Sale: $10 You Save 38% See it!

This Oversized Tunic

Was $20 On Sale: $11 You Save 45% See it!

These Fluffy Slippers

Was $31 On Sale: $16 You Save 48% See it!

This Celeb-Favorite Handbag

Was $80 On Sale: $64 You Save 20% See it!

This Elegant Pashmina

Was $25 On Sale: $12 You Save 52% See it!

This Water-Resistant Jacket

Was $60 On Sale: $11 You Save 82% See it!

These Cushiony Slip-Ons

Was $50 On Sale: $12 You Save 76% See it!

These Famous Sunglasses

Was $163 On Sale: $114 You Save 30% See it!

This Fan-Favorite Vest

Was $36 On Sale: $24 You Save 33% See it!

These Lettuce-Edge Socks

Was $20 On Sale: $14 You Save 30% See it!

This Ribbed Sweater

Was $67 On Sale: $22 You Save 67% See it!

These Stacking Bracelets

Was $16 On Sale: $13 You Save 19% See it!

This Pom Beanie

Was $18 On Sale: $13 You Save 28% See it!

These Paperbag Waist Pants

Was $38 On Sale: $26 You Save 32% See it!

These Starry PJs

Was $40 On Sale: $32 You Save 20% See it!

Looking for more? Check out the biggest Black Friday discounts from top-selling Amazon Fashion categories below:

Amazon Clothing

Amazon Shoes

Amazon Jewelry

Amazon Handbags and Wallets

Amazon Accessories

Not done shopping? Explore more of our picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!