Our Most Essential Amazon Fashion Buys for Black Friday Week

By
amazon-black-friday-fashion
Gilda Ambrosio Ferruccio Dall'Aglio/Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The time has come. Epic deals await! Black Friday is the perfect time of year to start your closet anew with fresh fashion finds. Of course, you’ll find countless wardrobe-worthy items over at Amazon. Clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories, bags — the list goes on!

gifts-for-women

Us Picks! Our Absolute Favorite Gifts for Women

The Black Friday deals are here and ready to shop, so let’s go. We’ll get you started with 17 of our absolutely essential fashion buys — and then we’ll set you up with all of the top categories on sale so you can explore for yourself!

This Cozy-Chic Puffer

amazon-black-friday-orolay-coat
Amazon
Was $140On Sale: $98You Save 30%
See it!

These Stretchy Leggings

amazon-black-friday-fashion-jockey-leggings
Amazon
Was $25On Sale: $8You Save 68%
See it!

These 14K Gold-Plated Earrings

amazon-black-friday-fashion-gold-earrings
Amazon
Was $16On Sale: $10You Save 38%
See it!

This Oversized Tunic

amazon-black-friday-fashion-oversized-tunic
Amazon
Was $20On Sale: $11You Save 45%
See it!

These Fluffy Slippers

amazon-black-friday-fashion-fluffy-slippers
Amazon
Was $31On Sale: $16You Save 48%
See it!

This Celeb-Favorite Handbag

amazon-black-friday-fashion-jw-pei-gabbi-bag
Amazon
Was $80On Sale: $64You Save 20%
See it!

This Elegant Pashmina

amazon-black-friday-fashion-pashmina
Amazon
Was $25On Sale: $12You Save 52%
See it!

This Water-Resistant Jacket

amazon-black-friday-fashion-water-resistant-jacket
Amazon
Was $60On Sale: $11You Save 82%
See it!

These Cushiony Slip-Ons

amazon-black-friday-fashion-slides
Amazon
Was $50On Sale: $12You Save 76%
See it!

These Famous Sunglasses

amazon-black-friday-fashion-ray-ban-sunglasses
Amazon
Was $163On Sale: $114You Save 30%
See it!

This Fan-Favorite Vest

amazon-black-friday-fashion-quilted-vest
Amazon
Was $36On Sale: $24You Save 33%
See it!

These Lettuce-Edge Socks

amazon-black-friday-fashion-socks
Amazon
Was $20On Sale: $14You Save 30%
See it!

This Ribbed Sweater

amazon-black-friday-fashion-ribbed-sweater
Amazon
Was $67On Sale: $22You Save 67%
See it!

These Stacking Bracelets

amazon-black-friday-fashion-beaded-bracelets
Amazon
Was $16On Sale: $13You Save 19%
See it!

This Pom Beanie

amazon-black-friday-fashion-pom-beanie
Amazon
Was $18On Sale: $13You Save 28%
See it!

These Paperbag Waist Pants

amazon-black-friday-fashion-grace-karin-pants
Amazon
Was $38On Sale: $26You Save 32%
See it!

These Starry PJs

amazon-black-friday-fashion-star-pajamas
Amazon
Was $40On Sale: $32You Save 20%
See it!

Looking for more? Check out the biggest Black Friday discounts from top-selling Amazon Fashion categories below:

Amazon Clothing

Amazon Shoes

Amazon Jewelry

Amazon Handbags and Wallets

Amazon Accessories

Not done shopping? Explore more of our picks below:

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

