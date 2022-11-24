Our Most Essential Amazon Fashion Buys for Black Friday Week

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.
The time has come. Epic deals await! Black Friday is the perfect time of year to start your closet anew with fresh fashion finds. Of course, you’ll find countless wardrobe-worthy items over at Amazon. Clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories, bags — the list goes on!
The Black Friday deals are here and ready to shop, so let’s go. We’ll get you started with 17 of our absolutely essential fashion buys — and then we’ll set you up with all of the top categories on sale so you can explore for yourself!
This Cozy-Chic Puffer
These Stretchy Leggings
These 14K Gold-Plated Earrings
This Oversized Tunic
These Fluffy Slippers
This Celeb-Favorite Handbag
This Elegant Pashmina
This Water-Resistant Jacket
These Cushiony Slip-Ons
These Famous Sunglasses
This Fan-Favorite Vest
These Lettuce-Edge Socks
This Ribbed Sweater
These Stacking Bracelets
This Pom Beanie
These Paperbag Waist Pants
These Starry PJs
Looking for more? Check out the biggest Black Friday discounts from top-selling Amazon Fashion categories below:
Amazon Clothing
- See all Amazon Dress Black Friday Deals — Take up to 66% off!
- See all Amazon Top, Tee and Blouse Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 67% off!
- See all Amazon Sweater Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 56% off!
- See all Amazon Hoodie and Sweatshirt Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 68% off!
- See all Amazon Jean Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 61% off!
- See all Amazon Pant Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 44% off!
- See all Amazon Skirt Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 60% off!
- See all Amazon Short Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 55% off!
- See all Amazon Legging Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 48% off!
- See all Amazon Activewear Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 58% off!
- See all Amazon Swimsuit and Cover-Up Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 60% off!
- See all Amazon Lingerie, Sleep and Lounge Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 57% off!
- See all Amazon Coat, Jacket and Vest Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to $100 off!
- See all Amazon Suiting and Blazer Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 50% off!
- See all Amazon Sock and Hosiery Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 63% off!
Amazon Shoes
- See all Amazon Athletic Shoe Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 67% off!
- See all Amazon Boot Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 53% off!
- See all Amazon Fashion Sneaker Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 58% off!
- See all Amazon Flat Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 47% off!
- See all Amazon Loafer and Slip-On Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 56% off!
- See all Amazon Mule and Clog Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 60% off!
- See all Amazon Outdoor Shoe Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 67% off!
- See all Amazon Pump Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 68% off!
- See all Amazon Sandal Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 75% off!
- See all Amazon Slipper Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 57% off!
Amazon Jewelry
- See all Amazon Anklet Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 51% off!
- See all Amazon Bracelet Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 44% off!
- See all Amazon Earring Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 66% off!
- See all Amazon Jewelry Set Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 36% off!
- See all Amazon Necklace Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 50% off!
- See all Amazon Ring Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 44% off!
- See all Amazon Wedding and Engagement Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 40% off!
Amazon Handbags and Wallets
- See all Amazon Clutch and Evening Bag Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 60% off!
- See all Amazon Crossbody Bag Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 55% off!
- See all Amazon Fashion Backpack Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 50% off!
- See all Amazon Hobo Bag Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 50% off!
- See all Amazon Satchel Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 59% off!
- See all Amazon Shoulder Bag Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 58% off!
- See all Amazon Tote Bag Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 52% off!
- See all Amazon Wallet Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 65% off!
- See all Amazon Wristlet Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 60% off!
Amazon Accessories
- See all Amazon Belt Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 62% off!
- See all Amazon Glove and Mitten Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 48% off!
- See all Amazon Scarf and Wrap Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 62% off!
- See all Amazon Sunglasses and Eyewear Black Friday Fashion Deals — Take up to 63% off!
Not done shopping? Explore more of our picks below:
- 21 No-Fail Gifts Under $75 That Everyone Will Love
- 21 Perfect White Elephant Gifts That Will Be Stolen Over and Over Again
- 21 Hanukkah Gifts That Will Seriously Light Up Someone’s Holiday
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!