Black Friday in July! Shop With Us and Save Up to 40%

For avid shoppers like Us, the best part of Thanksgiving weekend is… Black Friday! Well, you no longer have to wait until November — we are running a Black Friday in July sale from July 15 to July 25 with our favorite brands. Best of all, they’re offering an additional 30%-40% discount off their collections — and don’t forget, we offer free shipping and returns on all orders.

Click here for the entire sale collection, and keep scrolling to see the best deals to get your hands on now!

Accel Lifestyle T-Shirt

A staple fitted tee is essential to anyone’s closet. Great on its own teamed with fun pants or layered underneath a cardigan, this basic tee is ideal for any occasion. Flattering yet effortless!

Get the Accel Lifestyle – Self Cleaning Crop Tee for $37.20 – 40% off! All items in the Accel Lifestyle collection are on sale with 35% off.

Ladybug Potions Harmony Bundle

Taking care of yourself is important, and these three potions will help you do just that. The Harmony Bundle combines gut health, immune function and balancing your mood and cognition. We all need some self-love, and this set delivers!

Get the Ladybug Potions – Harmony Bundle for $55.25 – 35% off! All items in the Ladybug Potions collection are on sale with 35% off.

Power Plate Massage Guns

Waking up sore after a workout from the previous day can be tough, and these massage guns can help relieve and prevent these sore muscles from happening. Additionally, we’re offering these products at the best prices on the market — seriously!

Get the Power Plate Pulse 3.0 for $174.99 and Power Plate Mini for $125.99, both 30% off! All items in the Power Plate collection are on sale with 30% off.

Myro Refillable Deodorant

Deodorants do more damage to the environment than most people realize, but not Myro. This refillable deodorant is the full package — it makes you smell great without any harmful chemicals. With only clean ingredients that are vegan and cruelty-free, it works for 24 hours.

Get the Myro – Refillable Deodorant Starter Kit for $31.50, 30% off! All items in the Myro collection are on sale with 30% off.

Saint Moran Gold Necklace

Love is in the air… and on your neck! Manifest some good vibes and add this necklace to your wardrobe and everyday accessories.

Get the Saint Moran – Love Lariat Necklace for $87.50, 30% off! All items in the Saint Moran collection are on sale at 30% off.

Lamik Brow Duo

Not many steps in your makeup routine are as crucial as filling in your brows — it’s the finishing touch to complete your look. The Revelation Brow Duo combines brow powder and cream to sculpt, define and color your brows to perfection. Even Meghan Markle approves!

