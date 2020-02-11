Do you absolutely live for drama — in the fashion department, at least? If your style is boundary-pushing and more over-the-top than most, then we’ve found a piece that you absolutely need in your life.

Immediately after we spotted this incredible faux fur coat from BLANKNYC, we knew that it was a closet must-have for any fashionista that loves to make a major statement. Best of all, what immediately sold Us on this coat is its amazing sale price!

Get the BLANKNYC Faux Fur Jacket (originally $148) on sale for just $89, available at Nordstrom!

This totally trendy jacket from BLANKNYC is next-level chic! It offers shoppers endless amounts of fuzzy goodness that we can’t wait to wrap ourselves up in. It looks ultra-luxe and elegant — with just the right amount of edgy touches, of course. It has an oversized stand-up collar that has two belt-buckle latches that you can fasten if you want to keep extra warm. We love how it appears when folded over — and how the different type of faux fur contrasts nicely with the rest of the coat’s material.

The long sleeves are accented with faux-leather trimmed snap-cuff closures, and faux-leather trimming along the hem as well as the zip-front closure. This coat also comes outfitted with two slant-front pockets to keep you hands warm, or to keep your favorite lipstick at the ready!

The jacket is designed in a traditional bomber-style silhouette, but the use of faux fur gives it a more upscale vibe that’s perfect for any fancier occasion. You can throw it over a lavish look just as easily as you can team it with a plain white tee and some basic blue jeans.

One reviewer said that they fell “in love” with this jacket from “the moment [they] opened the package,” adding that it “is the softest faux-fur jacket ever.” Another notes that it’s a “short” jacket that’s “not too tight,” and that “you can still wear it over sweaters.” One shopper even dubbed this jacket as “a hidden gem” that they’re incredibly happy with.

Even though the winter is slowly (but surely) winding down as we approach the spring, we can still enhance our outerwear options! And at this sale amazing price, picking up this BLANKNYC coat is pretty hard to resist.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from BLANKNYC and shop all of the coats, jackets and blazers on sale at Nordstrom here!

