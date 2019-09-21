



A leather moto will always be on our “must buy now” list for fall. Teaming perfectly with virtually anything in your closet, a great option (whether it’s real or faux leather) will last for seasons to come. At Shop With Us, we are all about finding stylish picks and once we set our sights on our new favorite hooded faux leather jacket, we had to share the spoils. The best part, however, is the under $100 price tag.

The BlankNYC Meant to Be Moto Jacket with Removable Hood is a stunning upgrade on your favorite classic leather piece. Its soft removable hood rides the line of casual yet edgy, while the notch collar and the bronze-hued hardware give the look a biker chic vibe.

With hundreds of reviews praising how soft the material is and how easy it is to style, we knew we had to put this pick on your radar.

Available in black and select sizes in evergreen and mushroom, this topper lives up to the hype. Pair this jacket with jeans and a T-shirt for the perfect everyday outfit. Grabbing drinks with the girls? Show off your sassy side with distressed jeans, a tank top, booties and a sleek bag for a showstopping number. Whether you dress the faux leather garment up or down, you will always make a bold statement.

Shop Now: Grab the BlankNYC Meant to Be Moto Jacket with Removable Hood at Nordstrom for only $98 before its out of stock!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!