We find some of the best skincare in the most unlikely places, and in case you’re unaware, Amazon has tons of hidden gems for you to shop! We understand the hesitation: Taking the plunge and trying an unknown product can be stressful, which is why we love checking out what shoppers have to say.

According to hundreds of reviewers, this dark spot correcting cream from Bloommy is the real deal — and they claim it can do so much more for you than even out your skin tone. It’s reportedly nourishing, moisturizing and may make your skin glow!

Get the Bloommy Papaya Dark Spot Corrector Kojic Acid Cream for just $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

There are a number of naturally-derived ingredients in this product which are designed to help target a slew of different skin concerns, including powerful papaya extract! This is what may help make your dark spots look noticeably faded and assist with hyperpigmentation. An even complexion may be in your future, people! Papaya is also great for brightening up the skin and keeping it moisturized, which is always a treat.

Another great benefit that you may receive from this cream is a minimized appearance of fine lines and wrinkles thanks to kojic acid! This helps to promote skin elasticity and firmness, leading to a smooth complexion — which in turn may make signs of aging less noticeable.

Wondering how reviewers feel? Well, shoppers are saying that you should “add [this] to your skincare routine ASAP.” After just a week of daily use, one reviewer noticed major differences in their dark spots, and note that they also used it to treat dark circles. You can utilize this moisturizer as a day cream or a nighttime treatment, but some shoppers did feel it was too heavy to use in the mornings. No matter how you decide to try this treatment, shoppers insist it’s worth a shot: “If you’re in doubt, get it.” Don’t mind if we do!

