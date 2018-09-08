We Found a Bodycon Dress to Make Sweater Weather Sexy This Season

Every fall wardrobe needs cozy clothes for bundling up, but be sure to keep cute wild cards that make prepping for a glam day or night out incredibly easy. The Shop With Us team spotted a bodycon design on sale that you’re going to want to scoop up ASAP.

The Trouvé Hook & Eye Sweater Dress is one sultry garment that checks all the style boxes.

You can dress it up or down, and its stretchy knit fabric is designed to make your bombshell look feel just as comfy as loungewear.

The front hook-and-eye closures trailing down the dress set it apart from other little black dresses you might already have in your closet. Many shoppers who own the bodycon raved about the material being thick enough to hide seams.

Peep at how the closures and fabric look up close:

One reviewer specifically noted that they love how the dress isn’t cut too low, while the hemline doesn’t fall too short. Another shared that the dress “looks and feels like a designer piece.”

Sizes range from XXS to XL. Layer this beautiful frock with a transitional trench coat and step out in heeled ankle sock boots for a sizzling going out look.

See it: Grab the Trouvé Hook & Eye Sweater Dress for $59.40, which is 40 percent off its original $99 price tag!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!