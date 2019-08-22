



We all have our style icons that we try to emulate. Whether we’re saving up for a super expensive bag or looking through every last dupe to find the most convincing one, when we can’t get a celebrity’s look off our mind, we know we need to recreate it in any way we can!

That’s why we’re so in love with celebrity-designer collaborations, especially when it comes to sunglasses. We haven’t been able to take our eyes off Kim Kardashian’s collaboration with Carolina Lemke, and now that the site is offering a buy one, get one 50% off deal on shades, it’s our time to shine!

See it: Get two pairs of the Kim Kardashian West Indra sunglasses (originally $180 total) for just $135 at Carolina Lemke for a limited time!

The Indra sunnies are our most-wanted pair from this KKW collection, and shoppers are loving theirs, making us even antsier. They say they “can’t recommend them enough” and “haven’t taken them off” since they put them on for the first time. They love the design, saying they “stand out from other sunglasses,” as well as the “great quality” and sturdy construction. One actually said they’ve dropped theirs “a million times and they’ve [remained] perfect!”

The Kim Kardashian West collaboration is all about “fashion-forward designs that celebrate individuality.” That’s why we’re not going to find any basic, run-of-the-mill sunnies here. Instead, we’ll find hints of ‘90s nostalgia mixed with modern designs in unique shapes that are daring, but not over the top. They’re unforgettable but subtle, so we can still wear them for everyday occasions!

The Indra sunglasses are Kardashian’s “version of a classic oval.” They’re sleek and simple, yet totally stunning and eye-catching. They feature a metal frame and mirror lenses, so while we’ll see everyone else staring at us in envy, they won’t know where our gaze lies. Look closely at the frame to see “Caroline Lemke” at the outside of the temple and “Kim Kardashian West” on the inside!

See it: Get two pairs of the Kim Kardashian West Indra sunglasses (originally $180 total) for just $135 at Carolina Lemke for a limited time!

The lenses of these Indra sunnies have 100% UVA protection to protect our eyes from the harmful rays of the sun. A good pair of sunglasses doesn’t only dim our surroundings a bit, but also keeps our eyes and vision safe and healthy. If we consider how stylish these sunglasses are as well, we really have an accessory that can do it all!

These sunglasses are currently available in four colors: Black Smoke, Purple, Silver and Gold. The more colors we have, the more outfit possibilities we have, and with these sunnies, that’s a lot. They’re made to complement any sort of look, from a monochrome suit to track pants and a bandeau bra, two Kardashian-inspired looks suggested by Carolina Lemke!

The best way to emulate our style icon is by wearing their exact pieces, and with these Indra sunnies, we can do just that. Don’t forget to explore the rest of the collection too for more style satisfaction while this buy one, get one half off sale is still going strong — and it won’t be for long!

See it: Get two pairs of the Kim Kardashian West Indra sunglasses (originally $180 total) for just $135 at Carolina Lemke for a limited time!

Looking for more? Check out the rest of the Kim Kardashian West collection here and everything else at Carolina Lemke here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!