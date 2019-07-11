The BOGO Deal on These Jeans With 900 Reviews Is Absolutely Wild





Whoever said “please” was the magic word must have not been taking acronyms into account, because if you ask Us, there’s no doubt it’s “BOGO!” While we can say “please” to try and get what we want, with “BOGO,” it’s already being offered to us. That’s why we flipped out when we saw a huge buy one, get one deal being offered on the jeans currently topping our most-wanted list!

The Express Mid-Rise Medium Wash Ripped Ankle Leggings are one of the brand’s top-rated bestsellers, with nearly 900 reviews and counting. These jeans retail at $88, but while this BOGO deal is going on, we can grab a second pair for just $30! That’s just over one-third of the original price, AKA that’s crazy!

See it: Get one pair of the Mid-Rise Medium Wash Ripped Ankle Leggings for $88 and get another for just $30 at Express for a limited time!

What are these hundreds of reviewers saying about these legging-jeans, you ask? They’re saying they “couldn’t be happier” with them, for starters. They also say they’re “perfect for summer,” the rips adding breathability, along with the cropped hem, which looks super cute with sandals. Others say they’re also “so cute with boots,” making them an essential for other seasons, as well! As one reviewer said, they’re their “go-to pair for everything.” Not only are they “so flattering,” but they’re flexible and “move with you” wherever you go. No wonder 95% of reviewers are recommending them to others!

These jeans are made of a cotton blend with Stretch+. This means they have more stretch, more movement and more comfort than a traditional pair of jeans. They have a skinny, legging-like fit and an “effortlessly cool, carefree look!”

These jeans are available in a medium wash blue and feature ripped and distressed details all over, with rips at both knees, on the thighs and lightly at the back pockets. They also have a raw hem that hits just above the ankle!

These jeans have a mid-rise waist with whiskering at the hips and fading on the thigh that continues down to just below the knee. They have a traditional five-pocket styling, as well, with belt loops and a button and zip fly. Yes, the pockets are real, unlike with many other pairs of jeggings that have disappointed us in the past!

These jeans are still available in regular, long and short sizes, and have been voted as true to size by reviewers, so we’re bound to order a pair that will fit like a glove. We can either grab two for ourselves or even share and split the cost with a friend! Or even grab four! Teamwork makes the dream work!

These jeans are the best bottoms we can own when it comes to throwing something on at the last minute and still looking completely put-together. We can pair them with something as simple as a plain tee or tank top and slides and still receive compliments left and right from everyone in sight!

This BOGO deal is for a limited time only, so let’s stock up on these fan favorites — before everyone else jumps ahead of us in line!

