My smile is one of my favorite attributes, but that wasn’t always the case. During my pre-teen years, braces completely transformed my life, helping my confidence skyrocket and allowing me to feel beautiful for the first time. 14 years later, I still wear my retainers every night and do everything I can to maintain my pearly whites, which, honestly, is a process.

I struggle with receding gums — on top of dealing with super sensitive teeth. Because of this, using any old whitening strips isn’t possible for me. The top options at the drugstore often result in annoying soreness and sensitivity, and more often than not I’m unable to finish an entire pack before tapping out from pain. It’s taken years of trial and error to find gentle whitening strips that dramatically brighten my teeth without giving me a debilitating toothache in the process. Finally, I discovered strips that make my smile sparkle without any irritation — and they’re available on Amazon!

Get the Boka Sensitive Smile Whitening Strips for $40 on Amazon!

The Boka Sensitive Smile Whitening Strips don’t use the standard whitening agents found in most strips. Instead, the innovative brand utilizes N-HA (Nano Hydroxyapatite), a bond-building compound naturally found in teeth, and PAP (Phthalimido-Peroxy-Caproic Acid), an extremely gentle acid that breaks down and removes staining and prevents new discoloration from forming. Together, these two elements — along with coconut oil — work to create a truly dazzling smile, both immediately and over time.

I’m so used to feeling slight aches from the first time I wear any whitening strips, so I mentally prepared for it. However, I was pleasantly surprised to discover these felt totally comfortable on my teeth — so much so, that I completely forgot I was wearing anything (and subsequently ended up keeping them on much longer than I was supposed to).

Beyond the lack of irritation, I also appreciated how these strips stayed securely in place throughout the treatment. I’ve tried so many that slip and slide (which actually contributes to aches, since the gel migrates to gums), yet these were locked on to my teeth from the start. After 30 minutes — or rather an hour for me — I peeled them off and could see an immediate difference. My chompers twinkled, and as I’ve continued to wear the strips, the results have only amplified.

I now keep a pack on hand at all times — especially since I just started drinking coffee — to keep stains at bay and for when I need a pick-me-up before a big event, like a wedding or birthday. Blinding teeth could be just a few treatments (and $40) away. These Boka whitening strips might soon change your smile for the better!

