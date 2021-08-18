5 Picks From Boohoo’s Festival Shop You’ll Wear All Year Long

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Festival season is still going strong, and we’re living for all of the fashion moments we missed last year. But some festivals are still not up and running yet, or maybe you don’t feel comfortable going to one at the moment. There’s also the issue of a festival ending and having to wait an entire year to wear your best festival outfits again!

That’s why when we’re shopping for festival-friendly clothing, we like looking for things we can wear throughout the rest of the year too. Sometimes it’s just all about how you style them. We might wear one piece with funky sunglasses, metallic tattoos and chunky boots one day — and a sleek bun and heels the next. Want some pieces like this? Shop our current faves from boohoo’s Festival Shop below. Plus, they’re all on sale!

1. This Mesh Bodysuit

We’re picturing this bralette bodysuit with a pair of cut-off denim shorts at a festival, but we can also see it with a pleated skirt and mules or even under a pair of overalls!

Get the Mesh Bralet Bodysuit (originally $24) for just $10 at boohoo!

2. This Tie-Dye Crop Top

This ribbed crop top is so cute and will be a hit with fashion lovers for years to come. So many cool (and comfy) athleisure looks are in your future!

Get the Official Tie Dye Thick Rib V Neck Crop Top (originally $24) for just $12 at boohoo!

3. This Retro Romper

We’re feeling total ’70s vibes from this romper and would love to wear it to a funky rock fest, but we’d just as easily wear it out with friends, maybe with a pair of white booties and a fedora!

Get the Scarf Print Flared Sleeve Tie Waist Romper (originally $44) for just $18 at boohoo!

4. This Bandana Top

Bandana tops are having a serious moment right now. This one is such an amazing value. It’s on sale for under $10 and can be worn with so many different bottoms!

Get the Knitted Tattoo Graphic Bandana Top (originally $16) for just $6 at boohoo!

5. These Jean Shorts

Jean shorts are always a must for a wardrobe, and this distressed pair takes the classic denim look to a new level. You can obviously wear these with just about any top!

Get the Slim Fit Destroyed Hem Jean Shorts (originally $20) for just $9 at boohoo!

