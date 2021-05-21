Boohoo Has All the Dresses You Need for Going Out This Summer

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Are you feeling that buzzing excitement in the air? It’s the summer calling our names! But that palpable energy is a bit different this year — after months and months of lifestyle restrictions, it looks like normalcy may be on the horizon.

So, how are you going to celebrate? By doing the most with your crew while wearing all of the best dresses, of course! We’re all ready to upgrade our social calendar, and Boohoo has the ultimate frocks for every night out and major event on the books. Check out our favorite occasionwear below!

This Adorable Denim Mini Dress

There are so many different ways to style this denim mini dress. Wear it with your favorite white sneakers during the day, and throw on some great stilettos and statement earrings for a night on the town!

Get the Ruched Cupped Strappy Denim Mini Dress (originally $60) on sale for just $24, available from Boohoo!

This Elegant Belted Knit Dress

This is such a chic dress, and the knit material makes it incredibly comfortable too! If sophistication is what you’re going for, this dress has got you covered.

Get the Rib Knit Belted Crew Neck Sleeveless Dress (originally $50) on sale for just $20, available from Boohoo!

This Flowy Side-Slit Maxi Dress

This is an excellent dress to wear in the daytime or if you have a casual wedding to attend. You can also adjust the wrap style to highlight your waist!

Get the Floral Frill Detail Wrap Maxi Dress (originally $64) on sale for just $26, available from Boohoo!

This Gorgeous Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress

This is the ideal dress to wear for dinners or nights out with friends. We’re obsessed with its aesthetic, and the snakeskin print is so trendy!

Get the Snake Print Off The Shoulder Belted Tea Dress (originally $50) on sale for just $20, available from Boohoo!

This One-Shoulder Slip Dress

Trend alert! Simple slip dresses are all the rage right now, and we adore the one-shoulder look of this trippy tie-dye version!

Get the One Shoulder Cowl Neck Printed Slip Dress (originally $60) on sale for just $24, available from Boohoo!

This Beautiful Tie-Dye Maxi Dress

If you’re having a casual night out and want to feel relaxed, this maxi dress is absolutely dreamy. You can totally wear it to the beach too!

Get the Tie Dye Bardot Tie Sleeve Shirred Maxi Dress (originally $50) on sale for just $20, available from Boohoo!

This Ruffled Wrap Skater Dress

This is a great date night dress, and you can also wear it to a wedding that doesn’t call for full-on formal attire!

Get the Satin Frill Skirt Wrap Skater Dress (originally $50) on sale for just $20, available from Boohoo!

Looking for more? Check out more women’s dresses and shop all of the latest styles available from Boohoo!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!