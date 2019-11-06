Sparkle Hard and ‘Sleigh’ Harder in These 5 boohoo Holiday Dresses





The holidays are a lovely time to get together with family, exchange gifts, enjoy a cup of hot cocoa and sleep in — but they’re also a time to party and show off our most sparkly selves. Who else is going to show all of our old, hometown classmates how good we look now?

At boohoo this year, all that glitters is, well, Us! With so many holiday party dresses to choose from and shine in — and a 50%-off all full-priced merchandise sale — we’re stocking up, ready to serve a new look at every occasion and in every photo booth. We’ll be quite literally lighting up every last party we attend from now until New Year’s Eve. We may even have to throw our own this year just to show these five beauties off!

Sequin Strappy Plunge Front Split Midi Dress

Um, wow. The disco ball will have nothing on us when we’re wearing this strappy stunner. The slit is everything. Our only issue? The fact that we can’t choose a favorite! Black, gold or silver? All three? Yes, all three.

Get the Sequin Strappy Plunge Front Split Midi Dress (originally $24) for just $12 at boohoo for a limited time!

Rivinda Disc Sequin Slip Dress

Sequin season is here! This slip dress will have us sparkling like fresh morning snow, ready to catch stares and compliments all throughout the night. The iridescent multi-color version is also seriously gorgeous, and the black? Classic in the most modern way!

Get the Rivinda Disc Sequin Slip Dress (originally $70) for just $35 at boohoo for a limited time!

Velvet One Shoulder Bodycon Dress

Velvet is our other favorite way to shine for the holidays, and this one-shoulder bodycon is definitely at the top of our wish list. We promise we’ll bake Santa extra cookies if it means we can wake up to this dress under the tree!

Get the Velvet One Shoulder Bodycon Dress (originally $36) for just $14 at boohoo for a limited time!

Star Embroidered Mesh Skater Dress

Nothing sparkles harder than the stars — and this year, we’re going to be the star of every show. This golden skater dress is going to top every best-dressed list — no filter required. #WeCameToSleigh

Get the Star Embroidered Mesh Skater Dress (originally $50) for just $25 at boohoo for a limited time!

Sequin Oversized Shirt Dress

We love this shirt dress because it’s so comfortable, but its silver sequins just scream “fabulous.” The fit is universally flattering and that narrow collar is the cutest thing ever!

Get the Sequin Oversized Shirt Dress (originally $70) for just $35 at boohoo for a limited time!

