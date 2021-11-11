All the Single Ladies! Save 60% During Boohoo’s 24-Hour Singles’ Day Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Happy Singles’ Day! November 11 is a time to celebrate singularity and self-love — and that means treating yourself. While the holiday originated in China, we love that it’s been taking off globally in recent years. We also love that it’s another day to save big at our favorite retailers!

Boohoo is having an epic Singles’ Day sale this year with 60% off the entire site — that even includes Megan Fox‘s recently-released collection. Of course, this sale lasts for one day only, so there’s no time to waste! Let’s get you started with our five faves:

This Mega-Flirty Mini Dress

Ready to turn every head in the room — or the entire city? Just slip into this cutout mini dress and embrace your inner Fox. Prepare to hear some “wow”s!

Get the Megan Fox Cut Out Plunge Mini Dress (originally $55) for just $22 at boohoo!

This Cozy Puffer

This quilted “bubble coat” is marshmallow-chic to the max. Its lightweight yet warm and lovely for cold winter days. The color is beautiful, and the faux-fur trim on the hood is obviously adorable!

Get the Faux Fur Trim Longline Parka (originally $160) for just $64 at boohoo!

This Lace Bodysuit

This beautiful lace bodysuit is a stunner with its scalloped edges and low back. The straps are adjustable, which we love, and the style is way versatile. Wear with jeans and sneakers or a skirt and heels!

Get the Petite Scallop Edge Strappy Lace Bodysuit (originally $44) for just $18 at boohoo!

This Modern Tracksuit

Athleisure has never looked so good! This tracksuit set’s mock-neck crop top and matching bottoms are the perfect pair, whether you’re chilling with friends or stretching your way through some morning yoga!

Get the Seam Detail Cropped Sweat Tracksuit (originally $70) for just $28 at boohoo!

This Denim Biker Jacket

Denim jackets and biker jackets are both timeless wardrobe essentials. So what if they were combined into one piece? You’d get this incredible find — and for under $30 during Singles’ Day!

Get the Crop Biker Zip Denim Jacket (originally $70) for just $28 at boohoo!

Looking for more? Shop all of boohoo’s Singles Day sale here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!