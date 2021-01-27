7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As many of Us continue to hunker down and spend more time at home than usual, it can be difficult to keep things interesting. Let’s face it: There are only so many hours a day one can spend staring at the TV!

That’s why we’re always looking to change it up, and right now, it’s time to go back to basics. We’ve rounded up a series of books — all available on Amazon — that just may inspire your latest hobby! Read on for more, and prepare to get crafty!

For Fans of Bridgerton

If Bridgerton has been your Netflix binge of choice lately, returning to the era of Jane Austen will surely be a pleasant escape.

Pick up a copy of Embroider the World of Jane Austen for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

For Those Looking to Stay Active

Yoga is the ultimate way to unwind and get fit — and the authors of this handy read are well-known in the wellness community, boasting over one million Instagram followers!

Pick up a copy of Yoga for Inflexible People for prices starting at just $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

For the Aspiring Artist

Upgrade your artistic abilities with this book, released in collaboration with London’s legendary Tate Modern.

Pick up a copy of Urban Drawing Sketch Club for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

For the Knitting Novice

This book promises that we will all be able to master the art of crochet. We’re already brainstorming the adorable gifts we can make!

Pick up a copy of You Will Be Able to Crochet by the End of This Book for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

For the Stressed Out Professional

Instead of a glass of wine or two, try your hand at an adult coloring book to decompress after a long day!

Pick up a copy of Chill & Unwind Coloring Book for prices starting at just $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

For the Celestial-Obsessed

A wet paintbrush is all you need to create magical illustrations that will surprise and delight!

Pick up a copy of Planet Cute: Just Add Water for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

For the LOTR Lover

Any Lord of the Rings buff is sure to get a kick out of these recipes, inspired by the realm of J.R.R. Tolkien.

Pick up a copy of Recipes from the World of Tolkien: Inspired by the Legends for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

