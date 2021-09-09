13 Essential Types of Boots Everyone Needs for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s the beginning of boot season, baby! We could not be more excited to start wearing what might be the most stylish type of shoe day in and day out this fall. But just saying “boot” is kind of vague, right? There are seriously so many different types of boots and booties out there — and they’re all bootie-licious!

Instead of highlighting just one type of boot we love for fall, we’re going to show you 13 of our faves below, all with different styles. We have picks for all types of budgets too!

1. Chelsea Boots

Chelsea boots are completely timeless, mega-versatile and so easy to wear. They look good on everyone and with everything. They’re the ultimate grab-and-go boot that can be dressed up or down!

Get the Steve Madden Dover Bootie for just $99.95 at Zappos!

2. Knee-High Boots

These knee-high boots are sleek and streamlined for a sophisticated look. They’re also great for keeping you warm in the cooler weather too. Wear with a mini skirt or over a pair of leggings!

Get the DREAM PAIRS Knee-High Stretchy Fashion Boots starting at just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

3. Combat Boots

Can you really talk about combat boots without talking about Dr. Martens? These lace-up boots are classics that always manage to be totally modern and endlessly cool!

Get the Dr. Martens 1460 W boot (originally $150) for just $125 at Zappos!

4. Thigh-High Boots

Want to elongate your legs so they look miles long? Thigh-high boots are the way to go. These boots will add some chic drama to your look!

Get the Treasure & Bond Heidi Over the Knee Boot for just $170 at Nordstrom!

5. Cowboy Boots

Whether you’re strutting your stuff in Texas or bringing some of that southern charm to another part of the country, you’ll want these Soda cowboy (or cowgirl) ankle boots on your feet!

Get the Soda Picotee Western Cowboy Cowgirl Stitched Ankle Boot starting at just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

6. Heeled Boots

Add an extra boost to both your height and your fashion game with a pair of heeled leather booties. This pair has zippers in back too, which will make getting these shoes on and off so much easier!

Get the Mango Heel Leather Ankle Boot (originally $120) for just $80!

7. Shearling Boots

Shearling boots might as well be synonymous with UGG. This mini version of the fall and winter boot that continues to rule the world is supremely cozy with its sheepskin linings and wool-blend insole!

Get the UGG Classic Mini Logo Zip bootie for just $160 at Zappos!

8. Riding Boots

Whether you’re an equestrian, a grown-up horse girl or simply someone who loves stylish shoes, a pair of riding boots is totally essential for your fall wardrobe. It doesn’t get much comfier than a pair from Dr. Scholl’s!

Get the Dr. Scholl’s Brilliance Riding Boot for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

9. Rain Boots

Getting your closet and shoe rack prepared for a new season means properly preparing for the elements. When you see rain on the forecast, make sure you’re set with a cute and waterproof pair of boots like these!

Get the Madewell Lace-Up Lugsole Rain Boot for just $78!

10. Platform Boots

Platform shoes are back and better than ever, as evidenced by this Treasure & Bond pair. The lugged sole is edgy while the upper is made of a soft and lovely suede!

Get the Treasure & Bond Raegin Platform Bootie (originally $120) for just $70 at Nordstrom!

11. Sock Boots

Sock booties have emerged as an unforgettable footwear style over the past couple of years, and we are still completely on board with their comfy and ultra-cool designs. This pair is our pick because it’s not only affordable but will literally have you sparkling!

Get the Cambridge Select Sock Style Chunky Block Heel Boot starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

12. Moto Boots

If we’re talking moto boots, we’re obviously going to get Harley-Davison involved. Even if you’re not cruising down the highway on a literal motorcycle, these leather boots, which have a lace-up system in back, will keep that free spirit alive!

Get the Harley-Davidson Tegan 5″ Harness boot for just $125 at Zappos!

13. Wedge Boots

These slip-on wedge booties are going to level up your street style to the extreme. The pinholes keep them nice and breathable too while adding a fashionable accent!

Get the VANDIMI Platform Wedge Ankle Booties for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

