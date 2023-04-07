Cancel OK
10 Booty-Lifting Creams, Serums and Masks for Visible Results

booty-lifting-creams-masks-serums
Bootylicious! Right now, you might be hitting those squats extra hard — but a little extra something to perk up your peach for summer would be nice, right?

Let’s keep it simple! Even something as easy as applying a cream, serum or butt mask could be key to a lifted, smooth, beautiful booty. Shop below to see our 10 favorite finds on Amazon!

MAËLYS Cosmetics B-TIGHT Lift and Firm Booty Mask

MAËLYS Cosmetics B-TIGHT Lift and Firm Booty Mask -Leave On Booty Mask -Helps Reduce the Appearance of Cellulite for a Lifted and Firm-looking Booty - Hyaluronic Acid, Guarana Extract, Pink Pepperslim
MAELYS

Pros:

  • 90% of self-assessment subjects saw smoother, refined skin
  • Guarana seed extract energizes skin
  • Can be used twice a day
$49.00
Truly Beauty Buns of Glowry Tighten & Glow Butt Serum

Truly Beauty Buns of Glowry Glow & Tighten Serum, Skin Tightening Cream Serum, Cellulite Cream for Thighs and Buns Fast Absorbing. Butt Enhancement Cream and Firming Lotion - 3.1 OZ
Truly

Pros:

  • Designed to plump out dimpled skin
  • Apricot may tighten skin
  • May facilitate tissue drainage
$32.00
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream 240ml
SOL DE JANEIRO

Pros:

  • Tens of thousands of reviews
  • Caffeine-rich to target cellulite
  • Iconic scent
$48.00
Bawdy Shake It Butt Mask

BAWDY Shake It - Marine Algae Beauty Mask for Your Butt - Firming + Illuminating Mask for Your Behind - 2 Sheets, One for Each Cheek - Clean Beauty Mask for Your Butt (2 Sheets - Single-Use)
BAWDY

Pros:

  • Uses plant-based collagen to tone, firm and plump
  • Takes just 10-15 minutes
  • Illuminating
$10.00
Lure Essentials CelluShape Firming Gel

LURE Essentials Lift and Firm Serum Gel – Helps Reduce the Appearance of Cellulite on Thighs and Butt, Works Fast for Flat Belly Firming, Stomach, Neck and Chest (Gel + Massager)
LURE Essentials

Pros:

  • Rollerball applicator helps massage product into skin
  • Claims to support collagen production and elastin fibers
  • Ingredients like algae and grape seed nourish and hydrate skin
Was $40On Sale: $36You Save 10%
Latorice Butt Enhancement Cream

Butt Enhancement Cream - Butt Enhancer - Hip Lift Up Cream - Bigger Buttock Firm Massage Cream for Women
LATORICE

Pros:

  • 100% natural ingredients
  • Kigelia Africana fruit and Pueraria Lobata Root Extract may firm and lift
  • May also help prevent dark spots
$19.00
Olivia Primavera Aurora Butt & Breastes Smoothie Creamy Cake Moisturizer

Olivia Aurora Buttocks & Breasts Moisturizer - Handcrafted Buttocks, Thigh and Breasts Smoothing Moisturizer for Pimples, Cellulite, and Blackheads. Moisturize, Smoothen & Tighten. 8 Oz
OLIVIA PRIMAVERA

Pros:

  • Great for targeting buttne
  • Also targets blackheads, wrinkles, shaving bumps, strawberry skin and more
  • Beautiful product
$24.00
LV Levitural Anti-Cellulite Hot Cream

Anti-Cellulite Organic Hot Cream with Turmeric by Levitural Workout Enhancer - Body Sculpting & Toning EXTRA Large Volume 8.8Z/250ml - Mother's Day Gift
LV Levitural

Pros:

  • Made with six essential oils
  • Penetrates deeply to break down fat
  • Warming sensation
$19.00
M3 Naturals Anti-Cellulite Massage Oil

m3-naturals-cellulite-oil
M3 Naturals

Pros:

  • Infused with collagen and stem cells
  • No greasy residue
  • A number one bestseller
Was $70On Sale: $22You Save 69%
Megababe Le Tush Clarifying Butt Mask

Megababe Butt & Body Mask - Le Tush | Clarifying, Exfoliating & Hydrating | 6.7 fl oz
Megababe

Pros:

  • Combines glycolic, malic and azelaic acids for resurfacing effects
  • Also uses exfoliating beads to clarify
  • Can be used elsewhere on the body too
$22.00
