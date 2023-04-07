10 Booty-Lifting Creams, Serums and Masks for Visible Results

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Bootylicious! Right now, you might be hitting those squats extra hard — but a little extra something to perk up your peach for summer would be nice, right?
Let’s keep it simple! Even something as easy as applying a cream, serum or butt mask could be key to a lifted, smooth, beautiful booty. Shop below to see our 10 favorite finds on Amazon!
MAËLYS Cosmetics B-TIGHT Lift and Firm Booty Mask
Pros:
- 90% of self-assessment subjects saw smoother, refined skin
- Guarana seed extract energizes skin
- Can be used twice a day
Truly Beauty Buns of Glowry Tighten & Glow Butt Serum
Pros:
- Designed to plump out dimpled skin
- Apricot may tighten skin
- May facilitate tissue drainage
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Pros:
- Tens of thousands of reviews
- Caffeine-rich to target cellulite
- Iconic scent
Bawdy Shake It Butt Mask
Pros:
- Uses plant-based collagen to tone, firm and plump
- Takes just 10-15 minutes
- Illuminating
Lure Essentials CelluShape Firming Gel
Pros:
- Rollerball applicator helps massage product into skin
- Claims to support collagen production and elastin fibers
- Ingredients like algae and grape seed nourish and hydrate skin
Latorice Butt Enhancement Cream
Pros:
- 100% natural ingredients
- Kigelia Africana fruit and Pueraria Lobata Root Extract may firm and lift
- May also help prevent dark spots
Olivia Primavera Aurora Butt & Breastes Smoothie Creamy Cake Moisturizer
Pros:
- Great for targeting buttne
- Also targets blackheads, wrinkles, shaving bumps, strawberry skin and more
- Beautiful product
LV Levitural Anti-Cellulite Hot Cream
Pros:
- Made with six essential oils
- Penetrates deeply to break down fat
- Warming sensation
M3 Naturals Anti-Cellulite Massage Oil
Pros:
- Infused with collagen and stem cells
- No greasy residue
- A number one bestseller
Megababe Le Tush Clarifying Butt Mask
Pros:
- Combines glycolic, malic and azelaic acids for resurfacing effects
- Also uses exfoliating beads to clarify
- Can be used elsewhere on the body too
