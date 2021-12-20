Now Is Your Chance to Buy Faux-Leather Jeans Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time. Faux-leather pieces have been taking over fashion lately, and it’s time to take the plunge and add some to your wardrobe. We’re not talking about the purses or shoes you already own — though we love those too — but pieces you wouldn’t expect to have a leather look. Shirts, dresses, skirts and definitely pants!

If you’ve been considering adding some faux leather to your wardrobe but have been waiting for the right moment, that moment has arrived. These BP. jeans are now 20% off at Nordstrom, bringing them under $50. They’re exactly what we love about the trend, and there are even plenty of sizes in stock…for now!

These jeans have a black faux-leather finish with some glossy shine. They’re high-waisted for a flattering fit that will visually elongate your legs, and they’re cropped to show off all of your favorite booties or maybe mesh socks. They have a button fly, which instantly adds extra edge, plus belt loops for whenever you want to accessorize. They have side and back pockets too! These are ultimately faux-leather jeans, so they’re going to have everything you love about denim (minus the denim)!

You won’t even believe how much you’ll feel like a fashion icon when you see yourself wearing these elevated jeans in the mirror. You’ll feel a little rock and roll, a little fancy, a little artsy. A whole lot of chic! But what is the rest of your outfit going to look like?

Don’t be nervous when it comes to styling these faux-leather jeans. These aren’t the type of pants you’ll wear only once with one specific outfit. Experiment with all different types of vibes! They’re up for it — promise. Start off simple yet powerful with a black tee and chunky-heel booties. We love the mesh top worn by the Nordstrom model too. You can just as easily swap a black top for one of literally any other color. Graphic and patterned tees are going to work just as well!

Instead of a tee, you can also try a long-sleeve polo, or even a sherpa pullover to show that you’re not afraid to mix and match aesthetics. A button-up shirt would be great too, whether by itself or layered over a turtleneck. Go for some platform sneakers with that look, or go a little more formal with mules or heels.

Of course, you can also rock these jeans with a faux-leather jacket to match, or even a faux-leather top! Faux-leather everything baby! This calls for a smokey eye too. Good thing Nordstrom also has makeup!

