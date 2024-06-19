Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We can’t help but smile every time our favorite celebrities and influencers put comfort first. It’s like someone sent out a comfort-focused memo and all of our faves have taken note. Don’t believe Us? And Just Like That stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis filmed the show’s upcoming season in ultra-cozy Dr. Scholl’s footwear. Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski hit the streets of NYC styling in denim jorts. Much to our delight, it seems like comfort will be one of this summer’s biggest trends.

Just take supermodel and actor Brooke Shields for instance. On June 14, Shields revealed to her 2.2 million Instagram followers that she’d undergone double foot toe surgery and joked that her “feet pics are about to level up.”

Just two days later, she hit the red carpet at the Tony Awards in a stunning yellow ensemble. Shields wore a full-on monochromatic look pairing a sequined yellow top with a full-length yellow maxi skirt with a bow at the waist. We were thrilled to see her on the go so soon after her surgery that we almost missed the fact that she’d ditched red carpet heels for a pair of yellow Crocs. Does it get any more comfy than that?

Shields’ comfort-focused look is inspo to channel all things cozy this summer. Whether you’re heading to a formal event or looking for a new pair of shoes to wear while commuting to work, you can’t go wrong with Crocs. Shoppers can snag the classic clogs on sale right now on Amazon!

Get the Crocs Unisex Clog for just $28 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Crocs Unisex Clogs are just $28 at Amazon. The beloved shoe allows shoppers to put their best foot forward without any pain. The lightweight slip-ons have ventilation ports for breathability. The ports also allow shoppers to customize with unique jibbitz.

If you’re wondering what makes these shoes so special, it’s all about the details. They have a Croslite foam footbed that molds to feet. The unisex shoes come in an array of color options, making them a seamless addition to any wardrobe. Best of all? These clogs are super easy to clean. Simply wipe them down with soap and water and allow them to dry.

Crocs are comfy and chic. You can wear them with just about any kind of ensemble this summer. Heading to a picnic with your family? Style Crocs with denim cut-off shorts and a fitted tee. Want to tone down a dressy look? Team your Crocs with a flowy maxi skirt and a cami. Some healthcare workers even wear them with scrubs.

It should come as no surprise, but Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these shoes. Not only are they Amazon bestsellers, but these shoes have more than half a million ratings with more than 479,000 perfect five-star reviews. Shoppers can’t get enough of wearing these Crocs everywhere from work to everyday activities.

Looking for a comfortable footwear option to add to your collection this summer? These Brooke Shields-approved Crocs are equal parts functional and fun. Snag these bestsellers while they’re on sale for just $28!

Get the Crocs Unisex Clog for just $28 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more from Crocs here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!