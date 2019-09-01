



There are few things we enjoy more in life than getting a good night’s sleep. Feeling cozy and cool between the sheets in summer, or snuggling up under a toasty duvet in the cold — we’re starting to relax just thinking about it. Too bad that’s not usually how it goes. Often we’re left tossing and turning all night instead, and it ruins our entire day too!

While having a comfortable mattress is important, having high-quality bedding is extremely underrated. If we want our dreams to be sweet every night, we need to step it up! That’s why we’re taking advantage of this major Labor Day sale at Brooklinen, offering 10% off all orders less than $200 and 15% off all orders over $200 for a limited time!

See it: Get the Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle (originally starting at $219) for just $186 at Brooklinen! Offer ends September 3, 2019.

This Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle, which includes one core sheet set, one duvet cover and two extra pillowcases, has over 42,000 reviews, and no, that’s not a typo! These sheets are serious business. Shoppers say they have “never slept better” than they do with their new bedding, which is “only getting softer with wear.” Even self-proclaimed “linen snobs” are now admittedly “addicted” to Brooklinen! One shopper said that sleeping in these sheets was their own form of “self-care.” People are even having fun making the bed with these sheets. That’s how we know they must be something special!

The best part about this bundle is that it’s customizable. We can start by choosing our core sheet set, available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and Cali king sizes. It’s also available in 14 different colors, including patterns! These sheets have a rich 480 thread count and are a super smooth sateen with a silky feel and slightly luminous finish. Fitting, since we’ll also have a luminous glow when we wake up after a night sleeping in these sheets!

We want to note something about the fitted sheet before we move on. Know how every single time we’re making the bed, we have to try to figure out which way the fitted sheet goes, and almost always get it wrong? Brooklinen’s fitted sheets actually have clearly labeled short and long sides to totally eliminate that annoying problem! #BrooklinenBlessed.

After we’ve picked out our sheets, we can choose our duvet cover, picking from the 15 available colors and patterns. We can either choose to match with our sheets or mix it up. This duvet cover has easy-to-use buttons and ties to keep it in place so our bed will always look and feel put-together!

Lastly, we can choose which colors we want our two extra pillowcases to be, again, with 15 options. These pillowcases have envelope closures so there will be no open ends for our pillow to try to peek out of!

Brooklinen’s products are OEKO-TEX certified for chemical safety and come with a lifetime warranty, so if we’re ever unsatisfied, the company offers exchanges and replacements. It’s hard to imagine being unsatisfied though, especially when we’re saving 15% on a bundle that was already saving us 25%! We can’t sleep on this deal, but we can definitely sleep on these sheets, so let’s make sure this sale doesn’t get away!

