Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Forrest Gump said that life is like a box of chocolates — well, our closet is officially like a box of chocolates, filled with 50 shades of brown! Similar in tint to black (everyone’s favorite neutral), brown offers a fresh take on a dark hue. This rich colorway fits right in with the cozy vibes of fall and winter! It’s also flattering on all skin tones, offering more saturation than your basic black.

With all of this in mind, we tracked down 21 brown pieces that belong in your wardrobe. Black is so 2022 — enter 2023 with an unexpected color palette that will instantly elevate your OOTDs. Paint the town brown with these style staples, from cognac to cocoa!

1. Leather weather! Take these trendy faux leather wide-leg pants from the office to out on the town — just $46!

2. I own this brown boucle sweater and skirt set, and I’m obsessed! So cozy-chic — just $66!

3. This brown bodycon sweater dress looks designer! Featuring ribbed knit fabric, long sleeves and a slit, this frock is our go-to choice for winter date night — originally $50, now just $41!

4. My favorite puffer of all time! Comfy like a cloud, this brown coat will keep you warm all winter — originally $80, now just $74!

5. Who said sweater dresses had to hide your shape? This bodycon sweater dress flatters your figure and fits like a glove — originally $67, now just $36!

6. These Ugg short boots are an absolute must-have for cold weather! Lined with Ugg’s signature sheepskin, these cozy shoes will keep your toes toasty while you’re running errands or hibernating at home — just $170!

7. Tall leather boots just feel luxurious in brown. Check out these heeled brown boots from Cole Haan — originally $300, now just $163!

8. Get ready for girls’ night out with this brown ruched bodycon dress! Simply add heels or over-the-knee boots, and you’re good to go — just $28!

9. We’re smitten with this fabulous Kenneth Cole brown leather coat with faux fur trim — originally $210, now just $127!

10. After this Skims slip lounge dress went viral on TikTok, I had to try it for myself. Once I tried it on, I was blown away by how the maxi dress sculpts my shape and hugs my curves in all the right places — just $78!

11. This ’90s-inspired crocodile print shoulder bag will take your accessories to the next level — just $23!

12. Shoppers say this striped mini sweater dress is sexy and comfy at the same time! Featuring long sleeves and a bodycon fit, this flattering frock is perfect for fall and winter — just $58!

13. This medium transport tote is one of Madewell’s bestsellers — just $188!

14. This turtleneck tunic with batwing sleeves is our dream slouchy sweater — originally $55, now just $40!

15. Cinch your waist when wearing a sweater dress or high-waisted pants with this brown waist belt from Madewell — just $48!

16. Need a new everyday purse? Shop this hobo saddle bag — just $40!

17. Make a fashion statement with this brown faux leather blazer! Such a luxe layering piece for a night out — just $80!

18. Strut into the new year in these Schutz brown suede slouchy stiletto boots — originally $198, now just $139!

19. We adore this brown turtleneck sweater dress! Add a waist belt and tall boots to complete your day-to-night vision — originally $62, now just $44!

20. Stay on trend with this V-neck polo pullover! The relaxed fit makes this sweater an everyday essential — originally $38, now just $30!

21. Style these brown faux leather pants with a brown top or sweater for a monochromatic moment — just $178!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!