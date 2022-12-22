Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Happy holidays, indeed! Christmas came early with Reformation’s winter sale. Save up to 70% on bestselling styles, from dreamy dresses to durable denim. With a commitment to sustainability, Reformation always delivers eco-conscious everyday essentials.

We selected seven of our favorite deals from this limited-time savings event.* Get ready for New Year’s with these feminine frocks and jazz up your jeans with these bold denim looks. Reformation rarely goes on sale, so snag these pretty pieces before it’s too late!

This Alaine Silk Dress

Onlookers will be green with envy when they see you rocking this gorgeous wrap dress! Made with 100% silk, this luxuriously soft dress is perfect for date night or a cocktail party.

Was $248 On Sale: $75 You Save 70% See It!

This Olivia Denim Jumpsuit

Jumping for joy over this denim jumpsuit! This retro-inspired power piece gives Us ’70s vibes, and we’re here for it.

Was $218 On Sale: $65 You Save 70% See It!

This Allium Dress

This maxi-length slip dress features a subtle floral print and sultry open back. Perfect for a wedding!

Was $328 On Sale: $98 You Save 70% Get it

This Nya Velvet Dress

Winter wonderland! Ideal for a cold-weather event, this beautiful velvet dress features a cowl neckline, adjustable bow-tie straps and a side slit with a relaxed fit.

Was $398 On Sale: $119 You Save 70% See It!

These Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans

Complete with a high-rise cut and a looser fit in the leg, these straight leg jeans flatter your figure! Plus, there’s a cheeky embroidered message on the back.

Was $188 On Sale: $94 You Save 50% See It!

This Azella Two-Piece Set

Lady in red! This stunning set comes with a crop top and long skirt. Surprisingly stretchy, this look belongs on the dance floor.

Was $278 On Sale: $83 You Save 70% See It!

This Raydon Knit Dress

A new take on the little black dress! Featuring an off-the-shoulders neckline and ruched fabric, this mini dress is so flirty and flattering.

Was $128 On Sale: $51 You Save 60% See It!

*Note: all of these items are Final Sale.

