Run, Don’t Walk to Score These Fashion Deals From the Reformation Sale – Up to 70% Off

Reformation sale
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. 

Happy holidays, indeed! Christmas came early with Reformation’s winter sale. Save up to 70% on bestselling styles, from dreamy dresses to durable denim. With a commitment to sustainability, Reformation always delivers eco-conscious everyday essentials.

We selected seven of our favorite deals from this limited-time savings event.* Get ready for New Year’s with these feminine frocks and jazz up your jeans with these bold denim looks. Reformation rarely goes on sale, so snag these pretty pieces before it’s too late!

This Alaine Silk Dress

silk dress
Reformation

Onlookers will be green with envy when they see you rocking this gorgeous wrap dress! Made with 100% silk, this luxuriously soft dress is perfect for date night or a cocktail party.

Was $248On Sale: $75You Save 70%
This Olivia Denim Jumpsuit

denim jumpsuit
Reformation

 

Jumping for joy over this denim jumpsuit! This retro-inspired power piece gives Us ’70s vibes, and we’re here for it.

Was $218On Sale: $65You Save 70%
This Allium Dress

pink maxi dress
Reformation

 

This maxi-length slip dress features a subtle floral print and sultry open back. Perfect for a wedding!

Was $328On Sale: $98You Save 70%
This Nya Velvet Dress

velvet dress
Reformation

Winter wonderland! Ideal for a cold-weather event, this beautiful velvet dress features a cowl neckline, adjustable bow-tie straps and a side slit with a relaxed fit.

Was $398On Sale: $119You Save 70%
These Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans

embroidered jeans
Reformation

Complete with a high-rise cut and a looser fit in the leg, these straight leg jeans flatter your figure! Plus, there’s a cheeky embroidered message on the back.

Was $188On Sale: $94You Save 50%
This Azella Two-Piece Set

red two-piece set
Reformation

Lady in red! This stunning set comes with a crop top and long skirt. Surprisingly stretchy, this look belongs on the dance floor.

Was $278On Sale: $83You Save 70%
This Raydon Knit Dress

black mini dress
Reformation

A new take on the little black dress! Featuring an off-the-shoulders neckline and ruched fabric, this mini dress is so flirty and flattering.

Was $128On Sale: $51You Save 60%
*Note: all of these items are Final Sale.

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

