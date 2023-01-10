This Quilted Jacket Is the Ultimate Blend of Classic and Modern

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A classic quilted jacket is a staple. It may conjure up traditional imagery of the English countryside — or perhaps just a fashion-forward gal on the go enjoying an al fresco day apple-picking in the fall. Typically, these are lighter weight outerwear options, offering a checkered stitching pattern to create the quilted, somewhat boxy aesthetic. When it comes to specific brands, you may find plaid lining on the inside as well — but that’s not as essential to execute the quintessential look.

If you’ve adored the quilted coat vibe but want an updated version of the style, we found an amazing jacket that’s clearly a winner! This BTFBM coat has made the staple item feel completely modern, and even a bit edgy too! We’re intrigued and can’t wait to divulge all of the details which make it this fantastic.

Get the BTFBM Women’s Button Down Quilted Jacket on sale for $67 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

The most obvious difference with this jacket is its more dramatic silhouette. It’s longer than your typical quilted piece, which tends to hit at the top or middle of the hip area — as it’s very much an oversized garment. Even though it’s a loose-fitting coat, it does come complete with a matching belt which cinches in the waist — resulting in an even more show-stopping shape. Who can argue with that? Talk about chic!

Another interesting feature is the ultra-short layer hiding underneath the collar region, which gives the neck extra protection and extends into a hood to wear over your head. That’s where this jacket nails its reviewer-approved traits, and we’re truly obsessed. As mentioned, it is a lighter coat, so you will have to layer up underneath if you’re gearing up for an especially cold winter’s afternoon. Thanks to the larger fit, that certainly won’t be an issue! In fact, this coat effortlessly combines the traditional with the trendy, and we are seriously sold on it!

