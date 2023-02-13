Score the Most Gorgeous and Voluminous Look With This Silky Blouse

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we start to feel warmer weather and the very beginnings of spring creeping in, we want to celebrate the upcoming new season in style! Naturally, we get particularly excited about spending more time in the daylight — but more importantly, we can’t wait to break out lighter and flowier styles.

It’s time to shed the winter layers required to stay cozy and embrace the sunshine, and you can do just that with this stunning blouse from BTFBM. We’re beyond obsessed with its sleek design and immediately fell in love with the top the very moment it popped up on Amazon!

Get the BTFBM Women’s Mock Neck Batwing Blouse for prices starting at $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This new style just dropped, and it’s honestly one of our favorite spring pieces we’ve seen so far this year. The billowy aesthetic and the way it drapes on the body is gorgeous, and it appears to be beyond comfortable too! The looser design makes it easy to wear, especially if you’re not a fan of form-fitting clothing. If you want to cover up any type of area like the lower belly region, this is the ideal top to do it in.

You can wear the top out loosely or opt to tuck the front into a pair of jeans or skirt, which is how a number of shoppers have chosen to rock it. They say it’s the ultimate garment for this type of styling, and it actually makes the outfit slimming for virtually every body type.

Get the BTFBM Women’s Mock Neck Batwing Blouse for prices starting at $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Additionally, we want to note the mock neck-style of this top, which ties at the back of the neck into a bow. That’s the finishing detail which pulls the entire look together. At the moment, you can pick it up in a solid selection of staple shades, and the sizing works well for a wide range of measurements. When the weather allows Us to step out without a jacket on, we’ll be showcasing this blouse in its full glory!

See it: Get the BTFBM Women’s Mock Neck Batwing Blouse for prices starting at $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from BTFBM and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!