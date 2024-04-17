Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you haven’t caught our drift by now, here at Us, we love frilly dresses! From sleeveless, tiered designs to voluminous maxis, nothing beats having a cute dress that you can wear to anything! With spring finally starting to display warm weather, it’s the perfect time to purchase a new dress or pull out your favorites from the back of your closet! We found the cutest midi dress that we are sure you’ll love — and it’s 29% off now!

This BTFBM Bohemian Floral Midi Dress will drastically add a fun, versatile touch to your spring rotation — seriously! Whether you prefer a Swiss-dotted vibe or a solid, fluid look, this dress has you covered. It features a 100% polyester fabrication that allows it to have a sturdy but breathable design that fares well from spring into summer. And at this point in the game, we all need pieces that can flow easily into the warmer months and seasons!

Get the BTFBM Bohemian Floral Midi Dress for $37 (was $52) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 17, 2024, but may be subject to change.

It’s no secret that we all need an easy, carefree garment that allows Us to float into spring — that’s the beauty of this dress. You could pair it with sandals, a floppy hat and a tote bag for a gorgeous beach look that gives off relaxation vibes. Or, you could rock it with heels and a statement-making clutch for an elevated ensemble. Further, this dress comes in 42 colors and patterns and has an S to XXL size range.

In regards to this airy, flouncy dress, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “This is a GREAT dress! It fits wonderfully, does not look or feel cheap, doesn’t get crazy wrinkly, and is a very flattering cut. I have a large chest, and it fits great. Based on measurements, it said I needed an XL. The XL was huge, so I returned for a large (my normal size), and it fit perfectly.”

Another reviewer added, “If you’re searching for the epitome of summer style, look no further than this dress.”

So, if you’re looking for an easy way to revel in the warm spring weather while staying chic and sophisticated, this bohemian floral midi dress could do the trick!

