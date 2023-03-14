Cancel OK
Build-A-Bear Has the Cutest Easter Gifts to Shop Now

By
Build-A-Bear-Easter-Sale
 Build-A-Bear

Easter may not be the first holiday you think of as a major gift-giving event, but even if you don’t have youngsters at home, the adorable collection of themed items available from Build-A-Bear will make you want to shop! It’s a swoon-worthy selection complete with stuffed animals, elegant Easter baskets and more — so we decided to seek out gift options for all ages and compile our favorites for your shopping ease.

Best of all, it just so happens that there’s a major sale on all things Easter happening at Build-A-Bear right now — which makes this experience that much more fun (and affordable)! Everyone will be sure to smile when they receive their perfect present come April 9, so check out which deals we can’t resist below!

This Iconic Plush

PEEPS® Yellow Bunny with Gift Bow
PEEPS® Yellow Bunny with Gift Bow Build-A-Bear

Who doesn’t enjoy indulging on PeepsⓇ during the Easter season? With this stuffed plush version available, you can have one to keep forever! Though any child is sure to appreciate this plush, it’s our belief that folks of all ages are fans of PeepsⓇ, and will appreciate having this wildly cute bunny around!

Originally $31On Sale: $27You Save 13%
See it!

This Bunny-Themed Basket

Vanilla Swirls Lamb Easter Basket Gift Set
Vanilla Swirls Lamb Easter Basket Gift Set Build-A-Bear

We love that this basket comes with an extra set of bunny ears that the lucky recipient can wear to match their new furry friends. Buy a few for an Easter egg hunt, and prepare for the best family snaps ever!

 

Originally $62On Sale: $52You Save 16%
See it!

This Frog Set

Spring Green Frog Golden Egg Easter Basket Gift Set
Spring Green Frog Golden Egg Easter Basket Gift Set Build-A-Bear

Celebrate the springtime with this adorable bright green frog set! You’ll receive two stuffed animals both clad in Easter-friendly T-shirts, plus an extra surprise egg with a mini plush hidden inside.

Originally $71On Sale: $63You Save 11%
See it!

This Special Lamb Plush

Vanilla Swirls Lamb My First Easter Gift Set
Vanilla Swirls Lamb My First Easter Gift Set Build-A-Bear

If you’re shopping for a new baby, what better gift to give than this little lamb with its My First Easter tee that they can keep forever? Talk about a toy to cherish!

Originally $31On Sale: $27You Save 13%
See it!

This Springtime Flower Bunny

Floral Pawlette™ Easter Gift Set
Floral Pawlette™ Easter Gift Set Build-A-Bear

You can order this floral bunny already decked out in traditional Easter attire, and then pick up more spring looks as the season goes on. That’s the beauty of Build-A-Bear!

Originally $44On Sale: $40You Save 9%
See it!

This Easter Egg Hunt Set

BuildABear
Easter Egg Hunt Build-A-Bear

This Easter egg set comes with four mini stuffed animals hidden in larger eggs, plus eight clothing and accessories in the smaller ones for an egg hunt like no other!

Originally $26On Sale: $23You Save 12%
See it!

This Mini Gift Basket

Cuddly Brown Bear Easter Basket Gift Set
Cuddly Brown Bear Easter Basket Gift Set Build-A-Bear

Out of all of the fun themed baskets we saw from the gift collection, this is probably the most quintessential Easter version available!

Originally $55On Sale: $46You Save 16%
See it!

This Easter Basket Duo

Floral Pawlette™ Easter Basket Gift Set
Floral Pawlette™ Easter Basket Gift Set Build-A-Bear

This little chick and floral bunny rabbit are the ultimate Easter duo — we’re obsessed!

Originally $51On Sale: $44You Save 14%
See it!

This Personalized Keepsake Bunny

Personalized Pawlette™ with Pink Bow
Personalized Pawlette™ with Pink Bow Build-A-Bear

You can score this classic bunny personalized with an embroidered name on the ear, which adds a truly sweet touch to this gift. Just a note: Economy shipping for embroidered gifts is March 21, so get to it!

Originally $39On Sale: $35You Save 10%
See it!
Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of th Easter gift deals available at Build-A-Bear here!

