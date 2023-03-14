Build-A-Bear Has the Cutest Easter Gifts to Shop Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
Easter may not be the first holiday you think of as a major gift-giving event, but even if you don’t have youngsters at home, the adorable collection of themed items available from Build-A-Bear will make you want to shop! It’s a swoon-worthy selection complete with stuffed animals, elegant Easter baskets and more — so we decided to seek out gift options for all ages and compile our favorites for your shopping ease.
Best of all, it just so happens that there’s a major sale on all things Easter happening at Build-A-Bear right now — which makes this experience that much more fun (and affordable)! Everyone will be sure to smile when they receive their perfect present come April 9, so check out which deals we can’t resist below!
This Iconic Plush
Who doesn’t enjoy indulging on PeepsⓇ during the Easter season? With this stuffed plush version available, you can have one to keep forever! Though any child is sure to appreciate this plush, it’s our belief that folks of all ages are fans of PeepsⓇ, and will appreciate having this wildly cute bunny around!
This Bunny-Themed Basket
We love that this basket comes with an extra set of bunny ears that the lucky recipient can wear to match their new furry friends. Buy a few for an Easter egg hunt, and prepare for the best family snaps ever!
This Frog Set
Celebrate the springtime with this adorable bright green frog set! You’ll receive two stuffed animals both clad in Easter-friendly T-shirts, plus an extra surprise egg with a mini plush hidden inside.
This Special Lamb Plush
If you’re shopping for a new baby, what better gift to give than this little lamb with its My First Easter tee that they can keep forever? Talk about a toy to cherish!
This Springtime Flower Bunny
You can order this floral bunny already decked out in traditional Easter attire, and then pick up more spring looks as the season goes on. That’s the beauty of Build-A-Bear!
This Easter Egg Hunt Set
This Easter egg set comes with four mini stuffed animals hidden in larger eggs, plus eight clothing and accessories in the smaller ones for an egg hunt like no other!
This Mini Gift Basket
Out of all of the fun themed baskets we saw from the gift collection, this is probably the most quintessential Easter version available!
This Easter Basket Duo
This little chick and floral bunny rabbit are the ultimate Easter duo — we’re obsessed!
This Personalized Keepsake Bunny
You can score this classic bunny personalized with an embroidered name on the ear, which adds a truly sweet touch to this gift. Just a note: Economy shipping for embroidered gifts is March 21, so get to it!
Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of th Easter gift deals available at Build-A-Bear here!
