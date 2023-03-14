Build-A-Bear Has the Cutest Easter Gifts to Shop Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Easter may not be the first holiday you think of as a major gift-giving event, but even if you don’t have youngsters at home, the adorable collection of themed items available from Build-A-Bear will make you want to shop! It’s a swoon-worthy selection complete with stuffed animals, elegant Easter baskets and more — so we decided to seek out gift options for all ages and compile our favorites for your shopping ease.

Best of all, it just so happens that there’s a major sale on all things Easter happening at Build-A-Bear right now — which makes this experience that much more fun (and affordable)! Everyone will be sure to smile when they receive their perfect present come April 9, so check out which deals we can’t resist below!

This Iconic Plush

Who doesn’t enjoy indulging on PeepsⓇ during the Easter season? With this stuffed plush version available, you can have one to keep forever! Though any child is sure to appreciate this plush, it’s our belief that folks of all ages are fans of PeepsⓇ, and will appreciate having this wildly cute bunny around!

Originally $31 On Sale: $27 You Save 13% See it!

This Bunny-Themed Basket

We love that this basket comes with an extra set of bunny ears that the lucky recipient can wear to match their new furry friends. Buy a few for an Easter egg hunt, and prepare for the best family snaps ever!

Originally $62 On Sale: $52 You Save 16% See it!

This Frog Set

Celebrate the springtime with this adorable bright green frog set! You’ll receive two stuffed animals both clad in Easter-friendly T-shirts, plus an extra surprise egg with a mini plush hidden inside.

Originally $71 On Sale: $63 You Save 11% See it!

This Special Lamb Plush

If you’re shopping for a new baby, what better gift to give than this little lamb with its My First Easter tee that they can keep forever? Talk about a toy to cherish!

Originally $31 On Sale: $27 You Save 13% See it!

This Springtime Flower Bunny

You can order this floral bunny already decked out in traditional Easter attire, and then pick up more spring looks as the season goes on. That’s the beauty of Build-A-Bear!

Originally $44 On Sale: $40 You Save 9% See it!

This Easter Egg Hunt Set

This Easter egg set comes with four mini stuffed animals hidden in larger eggs, plus eight clothing and accessories in the smaller ones for an egg hunt like no other!

Originally $26 On Sale: $23 You Save 12% See it!

This Mini Gift Basket

Out of all of the fun themed baskets we saw from the gift collection, this is probably the most quintessential Easter version available!

Originally $55 On Sale: $46 You Save 16% See it!

This Easter Basket Duo

This little chick and floral bunny rabbit are the ultimate Easter duo — we’re obsessed!

Originally $51 On Sale: $44 You Save 14% See it!

This Personalized Keepsake Bunny

You can score this classic bunny personalized with an embroidered name on the ear, which adds a truly sweet touch to this gift. Just a note: Economy shipping for embroidered gifts is March 21, so get to it!

Originally $39 On Sale: $35 You Save 10% See it!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of th Easter gift deals available at Build-A-Bear here!

