Live in Luxury for Less With These 5 Black Friday Picks at Burrow





The moment we have all been anxiously anticipating is here! Black Friday deals are officially live, and we're not wasting any time. We're starting big — we're starting at Burrow!

Burrow is the ultimate destination for luxury furniture, home decor and more. The brand is loved for its transparency, always open about everything from shipping costs to its rigorous testing process to the sustainable materials used in the construction of each piece. It’s also not shy about offering Us a deal. Check out our five must-have Black Friday picks below and scroll down to see every deal available at Burrow through November 30!

Our Absolute Favorite Sofa

This stain-resistant sofa has a design that will fit perfectly into any home, regardless of your style. Throw in the reversible chaise lounge, the built-in USB charger and the three-layer foam and fiber cushions — and we’re calling out of work and spending the day lounging at home!

Get the Nomad Sofa Sectional (originally $1,695) in five colors for just $1,445 with code BLACKFRIDAY at Burrow!

Our Absolute Favorite Coffee Table

The modern, bento box-inspired design of this coffee table is simply ingenious. It features smart, built-in storage and three removable, rearrangeable trays that can be used as lap desks or serving trays when you want to sit back and relax on your Nomad sofa!

Get the Bento Coffee Table (originally $495) in two finishes for just $421 with code BLACKFRIDAY at Burrow!

Our Absolute Favorite Rug

This flat-weave, low-maintenance rug will bring life to any room, and all we have to do is lay it down on the floor. It’s super soft and made of recycled materials, and we love the subtlety of the grey-on-grey design. There are two sizes available, so grab the one that will work best with your space!

Get the Earl Grey Rug (originally starting at $395) in two sizes starting at just $336 with code BLACKFRIDAY at Burrow!

Our Absolute Favorite Armchair

It’s Black Friday, so if we’re doing an armchair, we’re obviously getting the best one. This leather chair will make you feel like royalty as you lie back, feet up — and take in just how good all of this new furniture looks in your home. And yes, this piece also has a built-in charger so you’ll never need to get up again!

Get the Nomad Club Chair with Chaise (originally $1,795) in two colors for just $1,545 with code BLACKFRIDAY at Burrow!

Our Absolute Favorite Throw Set

Nothing makes home feel more like home than throw pillows and blankets. They bring out that cozy feeling, and this handmade set of three differently-textured pillows and a woven blanket takes care of the difficulty that usually comes with mixing and matching. You’re all set!

Get the New Blues Set (originally $225) for just $191 with code BLACKFRIDAY at Burrow!

Check out the full list of Black Friday deals at Burrow below:

With code BLACKFRIDAY:

15% off up to $1,499

$250 off $1,500+

$300 off $1,800+

$400 off $2,000+

$500 off $2,500+

$600 off $3,000+

$800 off $4,000+

