Shopping is our favorite form of cardio, but in the winter it can be hard to get ourselves motivated to actually leave the house to shop IRL. Thankfully, online shopping is only getting more popular by the day, and one of our favorite places to browse all the time might be a bit surprising.

That’s right — we’re talking about Amazon! While you might scour the e-commerce giant for home products or incredible deals on electronics, it’s also an amazing place to find fashion essentials. Case-in-point: this sweater from Cable Stitch that reviewers are absolutely loving!

Get the Cable Stitch Women’s Mock Neck Cozy Sweater for $60 available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

We can’t stop gushing over this amazingly chic (yet simple) mock neck pullover sweater. Its effortlessly cool look is the vibe that we want to serve for the remainder of the winter season, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it. It’s made by Cable Stitch, which is an amazing Amazon Made brand — and chances are nobody will guess that you ordered it from the site! Plus, it’s also available for Prime delivery, so you can start styling it ASAP!

This slouchy sweater is what successful cozy days are made of. It has a mock neck that’s universally flattering, and is designed to fit oversized for optimal comfort. The sleeves are also extra-long to enhance this sweater’s off-duty look.

It’s definitely a boxy sweater, but there are so many different ways that you can make it look more fitted. You can tuck the front of the sweater into some high-waisted jeans or a skirt, or you can wear it loose with a belt around the waist to give you some extra shape.

Amazon shoppers are calling this sweater a “must-have” and are praising its “really good quality,” adding that they “want more colors!” Some of the reviews do say that if you want a truly oversized fit to order one size up from your normal size, but if you prefer a fitted look definitely stay true to your usual (or even go down a size). The best part about Amazon Fashion is that you get free returns, so if you’re not totally loving the silhouette upon arrival, exchanging your sweater for a different size is an absolute breeze! Honestly, what’s better than that?

