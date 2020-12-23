Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Can we share one of our New Year’s resolutions with you? To become absolute rockstars in the kitchen. We want to go from fried eggs with accidentally-broken yolks and jar-sauce pasta to straight-up culinary geniuses. Sure, that process won’t happen overnight, but if we set ourselves — and our kitchen — up for success, we might find success quicker than we think.

Being able to cook fabulous meals actually covers a bunch of popular resolutions in one. When you eat better, you feel physically better and can hit your weight loss or fitness goals more easily. Your skin might clear up when you start eating fresher meals, and you’ll feel more accomplished too. And being able to prepare fun dishes and sweet desserts for your friends and family? There’s nothing like it. We can already see the green juices (or mojitos) in our very near future.

So, how do you get started? By shopping the Calphalon sale! Calphalon (formerly known as Commercial Aluminum Cookware) has been leading the kitchen game for decades, using innovative techniques literally adopted from the aerospace industry to create top-notch cookware. You can see why professionals rely on the brand so heavily! We’ve picked out five cookware essentials that will be vital to your transition into a master chef, all majorly marked down, so what are you waiting for? These picks are selling fast; let’s get to shopping!

This Nonstick Pan Set

Do you sometimes avoid cooking just so you don’t have to deal with cleaning your pans? This nonstick set can help with that, offering “effortless food release.” You can wash it in the dishwasher too! For long-lasting pans you can rely on, this durable set is a must.

Get the Premier Hard-Anodized Nonstick 2-Piece Fry Pan Set (originally $60) for just $50 at Calphalon with free shipping!

This Mixed Utensil Set

So much of cooking is simply about having the right kind of utensils. This seven-piece set has everything you need for “mixing, stirring, cooking, baking and serving,” including a stainless steel crock that will look sleek and modern on your kitchen counter!

Get the 7-Piece Mixed Utensil Set (originally $65) for just $50 at Calphalon with free shipping!

This Cutlery Set

A high-quality set of knives can make a world of difference in your cooking experience. Prepare meals faster and with more finesse with this beautiful set. It comes with fully forged specialty knives, six steak knives, plus a pair of kitchen shears and a self-sharpening wood block to keep your blades sharp for a lifetime.

Get the Contemporary SharpIN Nonstick 13-Piece Cutlery Set (originally $280) for just $234 at Calphalon with free shipping!

This Muffin Pan

Whether you’re baking yourself some healthy breakfast muffins or some scrumptious cupcakes, this pan will be your secret weapon. Its nonstick coating is so handy when dealing with drippy mixes, and the heat-resistant silicone feet will help save you from surface damage and accidental burns!

Get the Premier Countertop Safe Bakeware 12-Cup Muffin Pan (originally $45) for just $35 at Calphalon with free shipping!

This Baking Sheet Set

More baking? More baking. This two-piece baking sheet set will be a must for anything from ooey-gooey chocolate chip cookies to glazed, roasted vegetables. These sheets have a heavy-gauge steel core to prevent warping or uneven heating, along with raised edges to prevent spills. Perfection!

Get the Nonstick Bakeware 2-Piece Baking Sheet Set (originally $45) for just $37 at Calphalon with free shipping!

