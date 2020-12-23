Skip the Charcoal! Grill Your Favorite Foods the Easy, Healthy Way

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We all love a good barbecue party. Apart from the overall fun mood, grilled food just hits different. There are some issues though. First of all, we’re not trying to have any big parties this year. Second of all, it’s winter, and grills have to be outside. We’d rather not spend any more time outdoors than we have to. They’re even a pain to set up when you have to deal with charcoal. There are indoor grill appliances, like the famous George Foreman grills, but they often take up way too much space on your countertop, and many are hard to clean since you can’t just toss the whole machine in the sink or dishwasher.

Another big issue is that for the new year, our biggest resolution is obviously to be healthier, and grilled burgers, steaks and hot dogs aren’t necessarily going to help us hit our goals. Let’s be real — they’ll most likely hinder them. We definitely need to make the switch to incorporate leaner, nutritious foods like chicken, tofu and veggies into our diet. But we’ll miss that grilled taste!

You know what? If we want grilled chicken, grilled tofu and grilled veggies, we can have them — we don’t need to BBQ outside, and we don’t need to take up sacred counter space with a new appliance. We just need to check out some griddles and grill pans from Calphalon. Not only is this cookware easy to store, but it’s versatile. Looking to use the stovetop? Oven? Broiler? We’ve got picks for you, from cast iron to nonstick. Check out these healthy grilling essentials below and shop them before they sell out!

Calphalon Premier™ Hard-Anodized Nonstick 12-In Round Grill

This nonstick pan has a major edge over the competition — it’s oven-safe up to 450 degrees, so you can finish your dish with ease.

Get the Calphalon Premier™ Hard-Anodized Nonstick 12-In Round Grill for just $55 at Calphalon with free shipping!

Calphalon Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 10-Inch x 18-Inch Grill and Griddle

From delicious cornbread to seared meats, this cast iron griddle does it all. Order’s up!

Get the Calphalon Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 10-Inch x 18-Inch Grill and Griddle for just $43 at Calphalon with free shipping!

Select by Calphalon™ Hard-Anodized Nonstick 12-Inch Round Grill Pan

All grill pans were not created equally — and here’s proof: This option from Calphalon can go in the dishwasher. Seriously!

Get the Select by Calphalon™ Hard-Anodized Nonstick 12-Inch Round Grill Pan for just $50 at Calphalon with free shipping!

Calphalon Premier™ Space-Saving Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware, 12-Inch Round Grill Pan

Since we’ve been spending more and more time in the kitchen, saving space is a priority — and this grill pan allows Us to do exactly that!

Get the Calphalon Premier™ Space-Saving Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware, 12-Inch Round Grill Pan for just $60 at Calphalon with free shipping!

