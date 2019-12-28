The Ultimate Calvin Klein Winter Coat — Over 50% Off at Macy’s!





At this point, we’ve lost track of how many jackets we’ve considered for these chilly winter months. Do we want a full-length coat or a short faux-shearling bomber? Or what about both? It’s constant back and forth (not to mention trial and error) until we sort out our new go-to piece — and right now, we’re still in search of it!

Luckily for you, our search always yields great results. Like any true fashionista, we popped on over to Macy’s to see what they were working with — and we were seriously impressed with what we found. It looks like the perfect parka may be well within reach (not to mention it’s majorly marked down right now)!

Grab the Calvin Klein Hooded Faux-Fur-Trim Puffer Coat, Created For Macy’s (originally $225), now $135, available exclusively at Macy’s! Use code: “JOY” for an extra 15% off at checkout!

The Calvin Klein Hooded Faux-Fur-Trim Puffer Coat is a crucial investment for 2020 — and don’t take our word for it. Listen to what the reviewers are saying! So many proud owners couldn’t get over how well-designed this coat is. One reviewer said it’s ideal for “keeping warm during the cold weather” and another says it has so much “style, warmth and class.” Not too shabby, right?

The two shades available are both extremely versatile — seriously, they’ll go with anything. The powder blue is fun and fresh — while the white totally has après ski vibes. It doesn’t matter which way you go here — there is no wrong answer!

Calvin Klein Hooded Faux-Fur-Trim Puffer Coat

Grab the Calvin Klein Hooded Faux-Fur-Trim Puffer Coat, Created For Macy’s (originally $225), now $135, available exclusively at Macy’s! Use code: “JOY” for an extra 15% off at checkout!

This coat is also equal parts cozy and comfortable. The puffer design features enough material to keep you warm in even the coldest of temperatures and roughest of snowstorms. If you’re looking for a little extra protection, there’s also a removable hood that features a faux-fur trim. It’s perfect for anyone who wants to stay warm plus look cool — all day long!

This “gorgeous coat fit like a glove,” and had so many reviewers smitten. It’s not just gold-star worthy — it actually received five gold stars! Yes, it really does look like we’ve finally found the perfect puffer.

See it: Grab the Calvin Klein Hooded Faux-Fur-Trim Puffer Coat, Created For Macy’s (originally $225), now $135, available exclusively at Macy’s! Use code: “JOY” for an extra 15% off at checkout!

Not your style? Check out additional Calvin Klein items, more coats and women’s select styles on sale also available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!