This Reversible Calvin Klein Sports Bra Is Basically a 2-in-1 Piece

What’s better than a two-in-one product? We love when a tote bag or clothing item is constructed to be reversible, because we feel like we get so much more for our money! Having the option to choose between two different colors or prints provides Us with more versatility in the style department, and that’s always a win.

This reversible sports bra from Calvin Klein is especially noteworthy — not only does it give you two top-rated bras in one, the clever design also may allow you to wear it more than once before washing it!

Get the Calvin Klein Women’s Medium Impact Reversible Sports Bra for prices starting at just $29, available at Amazon! Select styles up to 13% off! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2020, but are subject to change.



Normally, you wouldn’t be able to get multiple wears out of a sports bra following a workout. If you’re running outside on a warm day or participating in a high-intensity HIIT routine, the undergarment’s fabric will retain sweat and other moisture. But thanks to this option from Calvin Klein, you can potentially turn it inside out and wear it again prior to throwing it in the wash! Of course, this applies to a low-impact workout — if you’re drenched, reversing it may not be an option.

Shoppers are thrilled with their purchase, noting that it’s soft and doesn’t lead to chafing, a common issue with other sports bras — especially when exercising during the summer months. Additionally, happy customers can’t get over how great it is to have two color choices in the same functional and fabulous piece.

There are currently seven color combos to choose from. The styles on each side vary slightly — one has a perforated mesh look, and the other side is smoother and more classic. The straps on the back meet to form your basic racerback style, which gives you the support you need while working out. The bra’s lining is sewn into the fabric, so the cups won’t move around or bunch up. Calvin Klein is known for making the best basic bralettes and underwear on the market, so trying out one of their sports bras is a no-brainer!

