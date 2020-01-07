Ends Today! Save Nearly $250 on This Calvin Klein Wrap-Style Coat

We hate to say it, but there is still so much cold weather ahead of us. Months of it! And even when it’s finally over, the harsh reality is that it’s just going to return again with a vengeance in the blink of an eye. Even though we sometimes wish summer fun would never end, we know that winter is a big part of our lives and we need to find a way to make it work for us.

Even if winter doesn’t want to work for us — or even with us — we’re not going to give it a choice. With the right coat, we can basically make snow cower and melt at the very sight of us. Chattering teeth, blue lips, red fingertips and shivers down our spine? No thank you, we’ll pass. And we’ll pass easily when wearing this Calvin Klein coat, which just so happens to be nearly $250 off — but only for a few more hours!

Get the Calvin Klein Belted Asymmetrical Coat With Faux-Fur Hood (originally $400) for just $154 with code FLASH at Macy’s! Extra savings end January 7, 2019.

Macy’s isn’t joking around with its Cold Weather Essentials Flash Sale. When you use the code, you can save over 60% on this wool-blend CK piece, and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t. Shoppers have left it overwhelmingly positive reviews, after all, calling it “flattering, classy” and “crazy luxurious.”

They say they “immediately felt pretty” when they put it on, instantly transforming into “fashionistas.” One mentioned how “Calvin Klein makes premium coats,” and this one specifically “stopped [them] in [their] tracks”!

This coat has a wrap-inspired silhouette. There’s a zip closure, but it’s complemented with a unique toggle closure up near the winged collar too, as well as a removable belt at the natural waist to add shape. It has slit pockets at the hips, as well as an incredibly soft faux-fur trim up at the neckline and on the attached hood. No wonder shoppers are saying they even like to use the hood as a pillow when traveling!

This lined coat is currently available in two colors, Thistle (which is selling out fast) and a classic Black. Both are marked down to the same low price, so if your size is still in stock, don’t hesitate to grab it as soon as you can. With just hours to go, other shoppers aren’t going to waste any time, and we wouldn’t want anyone to miss out on a mega-deal — especially not one on a coat this perfect!

