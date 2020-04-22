Want to give glowing skin a try? What if it were really that easy? Like testing out a new yoga pose or trying your hand at a new viral dance. You might feel a little unsure at first, but if you commit, you’ll get it pretty quickly. So why isn’t skincare the same? We’ll religiously use a product for months at a time and see no results at all!

Our skin doesn’t always like to listen to us, even though we promise we know what’s best for it. We spend so much money on it, but it’s more stubborn than anything. Instead of trying every product under the sun, what we really need is just one that has the power to seriously penetrate that dull, uneven outer layer and really bring out that inner glow. And when we think inner glow, we think Camila Mendes!

Get the Whal Myung Inner Glow Moisturizing Serum (originally $60) for just $36 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as April 26, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

The Riverdale actress walked fans through her nighttime skincare routine for Harper’s BAZAAR’s “Go To Bed With Me” series, and when she got to her Whal Myung serum, we had to pause and take notes. “I learned about this product through Prabal Gurung, who took me to the Met Gala,” she said, noting that he always sends “a little package of Whal Myung products whenever I do anything with him. And that’s how I got introduced to them, and I really like it.”

Just from looking at this potent brightening serum, you can spot its double layer capsules, which burst on application to deliver hydrating hyaluronic acid and illuminating oil straight into the skin. “I put, like, one and a half squirts of it, just for that little extra moisture,” Mendes explained in her video, spreading it between her palms before gently patting it onto her face.

Get the Whal Myung Inner Glow Moisturizing Serum (originally $60) for just $36 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as April 26, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

When Mendes said, “Korean skincare, man. They just really know what they’re doing,” we felt that. This serum has such a silky texture that glides over skin, its special blend of five herbal ingredients ready to target anything from excess oil, to irritation and puffiness, to damaging free radicals!

Use this sulfate- and paraben-free serum just before your moisturizer, especially in the mornings, to see its full effects, and make sure you grab it for this crazy 40%-off sale price before it’s gone!

Get the Whal Myung Inner Glow Moisturizing Serum (originally $60) for just $36 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as April 26, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from Whal Myung here and shop more serums at Amazon here! Shop all current Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!