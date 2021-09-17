Work Out or Go Out in These Fabulous Faux-Leather Leggings From Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We all know about sweater weather, but here at Shop With Us, we’re particularly fond of leather weather. It’s a fundamental pillar of fall fashion. As soon as we put on a pair of leather pants, we instantly feel edgy and elegant. This trend is totally celeb-approved — stars from Lily Collins to Gwyneth Paltrow have rocked leather leggings. But actual leather can be pretty pricey, not to mention problematic. So, we’ve searched high and low to find an alternative to leather leggings that we can wear to Pilates or a pumpkin patch.

We asked, and Zappos delivered. These Carbon38 High-Rise Full-Length Leggings in Crocodile Takara Shine will take you from barre to the bar in style. With a glossy finish and subtle animal print, these leggings are super sleek and sophisticated. Bye-bye, basic black yoga pants! Hello, luxe leggings!

Get the Carbon38 High-Rise Full-Length Leggings In Crocodile Takara Shine with free shipping for $118, available from Zappos!

Interested in elevating your athleisure? No need to worry about compromising your workout while sporting these faux-leather leggings. The wide waistband will keep you secure during any physical activity, whether you’re lunging or lifting weights. And the supportive performance fabric sculpts and contours for an ultra-flattering fit! One satisfied shopper reported, “I was elated that the leggings did indeed stay in place throughout the entire reformer session (lots of movement), and they looked absolutely stunning.” Sign Us up!

We’ve always wanted to own the perfect pair of pants to dress up or down, and now our dream is within reach! These Carbon38 high-waisted leggings are our new wardrobe staple, especially for fall. Throw on a cute sweater and booties to create an effortlessly chic look, or add a black sports bra and shacket for more of an athletic ensemble. You can really rock these leggings from the gym to girls’ night out!

The rave reviews speak for themselves. “This legging is simply beautiful,” said one Zappos shopper. “The fit is fabulous. Smooth like a silky glove without sagging or bunching.” These leggings really put the fit in fitness. Another shopper gushed, “These will sculpt your body and hug you in all the right places. Obsessed!” One review just sealed the deal for us: “I feel like a million dollars when I wear these and I get compliments constantly.” Look and feel your best with these lovely leggings from Zappos!

