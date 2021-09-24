Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all heard that vitamin C is a must-have in our skincare routine. Just like vitamin C prevents your body from getting sick, it prevents your skin from aging. But what kind of vitamin C are you using? According to Carishma Khubani, founder and CEO of White Orange, not all vitamin C is created equal.

“Most vitamin C serums on the market, including even the most expensive serums, use L-ascorbic acid because it’s cheap and easy to source. However, what they’re not telling you is that L-ascorbic acid is the most irritating and least stable form of vitamin C. It can even cause major skin sensitivities such as inflammation, redness, and breakouts. Another fact? Vitamin C serums that come in dropper bottles are exposed to air constantly, consistently deteriorating the potency and stability of the vitamin C.”

Carishma Khubani is no stranger to skincare. Suffering for years with terrible skin and acne, she became obsessed with skincare, experimenting with virtually every product, prescription and treatment on the market. After several years of research, she finally crafted a skincare routine that worked for her. But in order to optimize her skin to its full potential, there was one ingredient she read about but could not find anywhere: tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, or THDA.

So, what is THDA and why is it so important? The beauty of THDA is that it’s the most potent and effective form of vitamin C, while still being the most gentle and stable. It can even help calm the skin. THDA is oil-soluble, which has been proven to penetrate to the deepest levels of your skin. L-ascorbic, on the other hand, is water soluble, so it gets stuck sitting on top of your skin without penetrating into the sub-dermal layers effectively. THDA has been proven to stimulate much more collagen than L-ascorbic, and to fade dark spots faster. In a nutshell, THDA is hands down the best form of vitamin C.

Determined to create the best vitamin C serum on the market, Carishma joined forces with a top skincare chemist to create the powerhouse formula which composes White Orange. That’s when she discovered the vitamin C secret: the white part of the orange, called the pith, contains the highest concentration of vitamin C, and is rich in nutrients. After extracting the magic from the pith, aka the white part of the orange, Carishma sourced top-shelf THDA and combined it with orange stem cells to create OrangeStem®, White Orange’s proprietary skincare technology. Then the team added a hyaluronic acid which is 10x more hydrating than water, vitamin E and ferulic acid. And the cherry (or orange) on top? They designed White Orange with an advanced delivery system, which allows the serum to penetrate even deeper into your skin. Lastly, remember how vitamin C being exposed to air is a big no-no? White Orange comes in an exclusive (and pretty cool) syringe style pump, so the formula is never exposed to air until it’s used.

Okay, so what about the price? Big companies charge exorbitant prices for skincare, while skimping on the best ingredients, in order to maintain the huge profit margins necessary to cover their large marketing budgets. On the contrary, White Orange was created out of Carishma’s deep passion to create an affordable, top shelf skincare product that could truly make a visible difference to help people like herself. She believes, “Everyone deserves great skin. Once I changed my skin, it completely changed my self-confidence — it changed my life. If I can help change one person’s skin and make them more confident, I will have succeeded.” Carishma swears by White Orange and uses it every day, and her friends do, too!

White Orange’s top-quality grade formulation and penetration system have changed the vitamin C skincare game. Welcome to the next generation of vitamin C!

