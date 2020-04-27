This CBD Sanitizer With 80% Alcohol Won’t Leave Hands Hurting

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

How are your hands doing lately? They’ve always required a little extra care since they are such busy bees, but these days they’re basically begging for our attention. All of the soapy hot water and alcohol-based sanitizer we’ve been using has been necessary, but the rough, irritated skin that’s been left behind? Ouch!

We can’t ease up on our hand-cleansing game now though. We need to keep it up, especially if we’re leaving the house for any reason. But what if lotion isn’t cutting it? The more we sanitize, the redder and dryer our hands become, and it feels like there’s no helping them. That’s why we need to start at the source — the sanitizer itself!

Get the CBD Luxe Hand Sanitizer starting at just $30 for a 5-pack at CBD Luxe!

The main guideline to hit when buying a sanitizer right now is finding one with at least 60% alcohol content. That’s the CDC’s recommendation for virus protection. Once that’s out of the way though, you can narrow things down even further by looking at the rest of the ingredients list. You want something moisturizing and soothing to counteract the effects of the alcohol. How about a sanitizer with CBD in it?

This CBD Luxe sanitizer contains up to 200mg of pharma-grade CBD on top of 80% ethyl alcohol. While the alcohol works to kill 99.9% of germs upon contact, the CBD may reduce inflammation and calm chapped knuckles and palms. This way, you’re holding your ground against viruses, infections and other health ailments, but also treating your hands with care!

On top of the CBD, this sanitizer is also infused with organic aloe, tea tree leaf oil and white willow bark, making it the ultimate package all around. Even the packaging itself is cute! More importantly though, the packaging is leak-proof. The pump bottle has a locking top, making it both child-resistant and purse-resistant. On the go? Just toss it in your bag without worry!

This sanitizer is available in two sizes: 1oz and 4oz. The smaller version is currently available in both a 5-pack and a 10-pack, while the larger version is available in both a 2-pack and a 5-pack.

When you’re using this hand sanitizer, simply pump some onto your hands and rub them together until they’re dry, making sure you’re covering both the front and the back. Make sure to use sanitizer after you cough, sneeze or blow your nose, or if you’re out in public, and remember to practice social-distancing and wear a mask too! Stay safe!

