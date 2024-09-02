Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As an industry authority in the world of celebrity, it’s only right that here at Us we’ve rounded up the ultimate celebrity gift guide for 2024. Not only have we been building on our expertise on the lives of celebrities since 1977, securing interviews with Hollywood’s biggest, we’ve also kept an eye out for everything they buy. And since gift-giving season is around the corner, and it can be hard to figure out what to buy, getting inspiration from your fave celebs is a great place to start!

Of course, there are thousands of celeb-loved products out there, so we created this roundup by including products that make great gifts, have been tested by our editors and are beloved by shoppers. We included categories like fashion, beauty and home, with some highlights from the list consisting of the Beyoncé-loved Dyson Airwrap and the Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson-used Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Sauté Pan.

We also made sure to include everything from affordable stocking stuffers like the Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner’s favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask to splurge-worthy finds for someone special on your list, such as the Martha Stewart-used KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Stand Mixer. Approach gift giving this year with confidence knowing that if it’s good enough for an A-lister, it’s more than likely good enough for those on your list as well. Happy shopping!

The Best Celebrity-Loved Gifts of 2024

The Best Celebrity-Loved Fashion Gifts of 2024

1. Katie Holmes’ favorite bag: Holmes was recently spotted wearing the Madewell Essential Bucket Tote, which incidentally makes a great gift for any mom who has lots of essentials to carry!

2. Meghan Markle’s favorite flats: Fit for a duchess, Markle has worn these Rothy’s Pointed Toe Flats to keep her feet comfortable and look stylish!

3. Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner’s favorite jeans: A major favorite of celebrities, Gomez and Jenner are just a couple of the celebs who have relied on the Levi’s 501 Jeans as a great wardrobe basic!

4. Olivia Wilde’s favorite tennis shoes: The actress just can’t seem to quit the Hoka Bondi 8 tennis shoes, and after personally testing their comfort for myself, I definitely know why!

5. Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox and Emily Ratajkowski’s favorite bag: It’s hard to imagine any affordable purse getting the celeb stamp of approval, but this JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag has done it!

6. Katie Holmes’ favorite sandals: The actress and style icon was seen wearing the Franco Sarto Espadrille Wedge Sandals, which can be worn spring through fall and shopped on Amazon!

7. Katie Holmes’ favorite pants: Perfect for the person on your list who lives the corporate life are these Everlane Linen Way-High Drape Pants, worn by the likes of Holmes.

The Best Celebrity-Loved Beauty Gifts of 2024

8. Beyoncé’s favorite hair tool: Treat your loved one or yourself to the best of the best, just the way Queen Bey did, with the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler!

9. Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner’s favorite lip mask: Jenner and Hadid are far from the only celebrities who use the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which makes a great stocking stuffer!

10. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman’s favorite skincare tool: Give the skincare lover in your life the Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Facial Wand, which is used by the likes of Witherspoon, Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and more.

11. Hailey Bieber and Hilary Duff’s favorite body cream: Bieber once revealed she’s “obsessed” with Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum cream, while our executive editor, Tercius Bufete said he smells “so good” when using it.

12. Brooke Shields’ favorite lash serum: Shields once said she “highly recommends” the Grande Cosmetics lash serum and by the looks of her brows, it really works!

The Best Celebrity-Loved Home Gifts of 2024

13. Cameron Diaz’ and my favorite pan: Diaz called the Our Place Always Pan “a huge part” of her kitchen, and because of how much I use mine, I’d have to concur!

14. Martha Stewart’s favorite mixer: If we’re going to trust anyone’s opinion on what mixer to buy, it would be the ultimate home influencer, Stewart, who recommends the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Stand Mixer!

15. Selena Gomez’ favorite knife set: While doing a quarantine cooking show during the coronavirus pandemic, Gomez revealed she uses the Marco Almond Knife Block Set!

16. Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson’s favorite sauté pan: Perfect for the chef in your life, the Kaling and Hudson-used Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Sauté Pan can make pasta dishes, omelets, sauces and more!

17. Kourtney Kardashian’s favorite kettle: The wellness guru of the Kardashian clan, Kourtney shared that she uses the Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle for making her favorite teas and matchas!

The Best Celebrity-Loved Wellness Gifts of 2024

18. Kim Kardashian’s favorite humidifier: Kardashian has been known to gift the Vitruvi Cloud Humidifier to family and friends, and now you can too!

19. Kendall Jenner’s favorite weighted blanket: According to the supermodel, she loves the Baloo 15lb 100% Cotton Weighted Blanket for helping with “anxiety and feeling calm.”

20. Rihanna and Kate Hudson’s favorite massage device: The gym goer in your life will undoubtedly be thrilled opening up the Rihanna and Hudson-approved Theragun, which helps to relieve pain and inflammation!

21. Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr’s favorite wellness ring: Two celebrity wellness junkies, it’s no surprise that both Aniston and Kerr have been known to wear the Oura Ring, which tracks sleep, stress, heart rates and more!

22. Lady Gaga and Jessica Biel’s favorite yoga mat: Help the yogi in your life upgrade their sessions by gifting them the Manduka PRO Yoga Mat, which has been said to be used by Gaga and Biel!