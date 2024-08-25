Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to looking and feeling your best — especially regarding clothing — it can be difficult to acquire the fashion finds you’re looking for within a set budget — we get it. What’s more, it can increasingly become a task to find pieces that can work for multiple occasions — but we’re here to help! Nordstrom’s sale section has plenty of fashion pieces at a discount that will help you meet all your needs!

Whether you’re looking for flowy skirts or decadent outerwear, Nordstrom has something for everyone! We rounded up 15 chic fashion finds on sale now at Nordstrom that won’t break the bank — read on to see our picks!

1. Flow On: This Caslon tiered linen blend midi skirt pairs well with flowy tops and easy T-shirts — was $80, now just $60!

2. Laced Up: This House of CB skirt has a gathered and lace-up design that will help you make a bold statement — was $119, now just $36!

3. Closet Staple: This BP. long sleeve T-shirt is a neutral piece that coordinates well with everything — was $30, now just $22!

4. Simplistic Elegance: We love this Halogen tank top has side ruching for a fashionable touch — was $49, now just $22!

5. Step It Up: This Anne Klein Baretta buckle pump works for days in the office while you lead the boardroom — was $89, now just $67!

6. On Trend: This Open Edit Cammie kitten heel slingback pump will help you nail the kitten heel trend chicly — was $60, now just $30!

7. Denim on Denim: For the girl who needs a refined option, this NYDJ A-line denim maxi skirt will add a seamless finish — was $99, now just $70!

8. Covered Up: This Halogen rib cardigan is a pretty piece that hugs the body sweetly — was $89, now just $53!

9. Flash and Flair: This Dress The Population midi dress has a fringe hemline for extra elevation and sophistication — was $198, now just $129!

10. Kim Kardashian-Approved: By now, you probably know about Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand. This SKIMS seamless sculpt slipdress will help give your body a nipped and tucked look — was $72, now just $36!

11. ’70s-Inspiration: This Free People denim flared jumpsuit exudes 70s energy easily — was $158, now just $95!

12. Plissé, Please: If you love the dimension that the plissé technique provides, this ASTR the Label Plissé Strapless Midi Dress is right up your alley — was $74, now just $50!

13. Squarely Posh: This Franco Sarto square toe Mary Jane flat are so darling and will become a closet favorite — was $115, now just $75!

14. Everyday Essential: This NIC + ZOE fringe knit jacket is so light yet sturdy and it adds a hint of class to any ensemble — was $218, now just $142!

15. LBD Synergy: This Chelsea28 crossback halter dress is so edgy — was $70, now just $50!