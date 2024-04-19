Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

For celebrities and their big wallets, it’s nothing to pick up a big-ticket skincare item and start using it ASAP. But for those of Us on a budget, it’s not as easy. That’s why finding products while they’re on sale is crucial in getting celebrity-approved skincare for a fraction of the cost.

If you’ve had your eye on the NuFace Trinity device, now’s your time to splurge, as it’s $74 off at QVC for one day only! Plus, in addition to getting the Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson-approved device while it’s on sale, you’ll also receive the full kit, which could lead to the most optimal anti-aging benefits.

Get the NuFace Trinity+ and The Fix w/ Aqua Gel (originally $423) on sale for just $349 at QVC!

Related: Hate Needles? Shop These Facial Devices That Lift and Tone for All Price Points Technology has revitalized skincare. Helpful tools like pimple patches zap zits as soon as they hit the surface of the skin. Slimy celeb-approved serums improve skin texture. Nourishing cleansing balms wipe away stubborn waterproof makeup. We honestly love to see it! There are so many ways to improve various skin conditions and you can snag […]

In addition to the NuFace Trinity, this kit comes with a 10 oz Aqua Gel Activator, the Fix Line Smoothing Device and Fix Line Smoothing Serum, which were created to level up your skincare. The Trinity, which is known as a “five-minute facial lift,” uses microcurrent technology, which may reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while also giving your face the appearance of an instant tone and lift. It’s best used with the Aqua Gel Activator, which is formulated with glacial water, hyaluronic acid and a proprietary blend of ions to help the microcurrents transfer to the skin.

The Fix Line Smoothing Device is another genius product that targets pesky fine lines that often form around the mouth, eyes and forehead. Another microcurrent device, this one is best used with the Fix Line Smoothing Serum, which has a special blend of peptides, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. This may help maximize the efficacy of the microcurrents.

Related: Turn Back Time — The 20 Best Anti-Aging Treatments for All Price Points If you ever catch yourself looking up ways to look younger without Botox, you’re not alone — just check Google Trends. Everyone seems to be searching for the fountain of youth that isn’t hundreds (or thousands) of dollars per treatment. The great thing about living in the year 2024 though is that there are plenty […]

If you’ve been on the hunt for a device that could make your skin look just as plump and hydrated as a celebrity complexion, you can get the NuFace Trinity+ and The Fix set while it’s on sale now for just $349 at QVC. Final hours!

See it: Get the NuFace Trinity+ and The Fix w/ Aqua Gel (originally $423) on sale for just $349 at QVC!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from NuFace here, and don’t forget to check out QVC’s Clearance Section for more great finds!