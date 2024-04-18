Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Hate Needles? Shop These Facial Devices That Lift and Tone for All Price Points

By
Facial Devices
Photo By Galina Zhigalova/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Technology has revitalized skincare. Helpful tools like pimple patches zap zits as soon as they hit the surface of the skin. Slimy celeb-approved serums improve skin texture. Nourishing cleansing balms wipe away stubborn waterproof makeup. We honestly love to see it! There are so many ways to improve various skin conditions and you can snag them everywhere from the drugstore to Amazon and Nordstrom.

Related: Turn Back Time — The 20 Best Anti-Aging Treatments for All Price Points

Natural skin concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging have met their match too. Durable facial devices deliver stunning results you’d typically see from Botox and filler without ever going under the needle. We rounded up 16 different facial devices that lift and tone for all price points so you can spend as little or as much as you’d like. Shop our top picks ahead.

Facial Toning Devices Under $100

Gua Sha
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Gua sha is an ancient Chinese healing technique that’s picked up steam on social media in recent years. The trendy face massager relieves tension sculpts the skin, and increases circulation.

Facial Toning Devices Over $100

Medi Lift Essential Mask
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: This hands-free face mask comes with a hefty price tag, but it’s worth the investment. The Medi Lift Mask uses electrical muscle stimulation technology to boost microcirculation, contour the jawline, lift cheeks, and tighten muscle tone. The silicone mask targets major and minor muscles to prevent sagging with just 10 minutes of use for two weeks.

Related: Lay the Right Foundation With The 7 Best Liquid and Powder Foundations

Lavender Memory Foam Topper

Deal of the Day

This ‘Lavender-Infused’ Memory Foam Topper Is On Sale — Just $37! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!