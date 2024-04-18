Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Technology has revitalized skincare. Helpful tools like pimple patches zap zits as soon as they hit the surface of the skin. Slimy celeb-approved serums improve skin texture. Nourishing cleansing balms wipe away stubborn waterproof makeup. We honestly love to see it! There are so many ways to improve various skin conditions and you can snag them everywhere from the drugstore to Amazon and Nordstrom.
Natural skin concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging have met their match too. Durable facial devices deliver stunning results you’d typically see from Botox and filler without ever going under the needle. We rounded up 16 different facial devices that lift and tone for all price points so you can spend as little or as much as you’d like. Shop our top picks ahead.
Facial Toning Devices Under $100
Our Absolute Favorite: Gua sha is an ancient Chinese healing technique that’s picked up steam on social media in recent years. The trendy face massager relieves tension sculpts the skin, and increases circulation.
- Amirce Face Massager Roller — originally $26, now just $19!
- Fxtiaa 7-in-1 LED Light Therapy Massager — originally $70, now just $50!
- The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller — just $60!
- BeautyBio GloPRO® FACE MicroTip™ Attachment Replacement Head — originally $39, now just $29!
- Fastaid Store Red Light Therapy Wand — originally $60, now just $38!
- Rowmate V-Line Lifting Band — just $29!
- Cosmo Electric Gua Sha — just $50!
Facial Toning Devices Over $100
Our Absolute Favorite: This hands-free face mask comes with a hefty price tag, but it’s worth the investment. The Medi Lift Mask uses electrical muscle stimulation technology to boost microcirculation, contour the jawline, lift cheeks, and tighten muscle tone. The silicone mask targets major and minor muscles to prevent sagging with just 10 minutes of use for two weeks.
- NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Starter Kit — $165!
- Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand — $169!
- Lustre ClearSkin Revive LED Mask — $195!
- FOREO Bear 2 Go — $279!
- MyoLift QT Plus Facial Toning Device — $329!
- HigherDOSE Red Light Therapy Face Mask — $349!
- Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite Dpl FaceWare Pro — $455!