If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Pimple Patches of 2024
If you’re frustrated by acne breakouts and looking for an effective, chemical-free solution, pimple patches are a great choice. Unlike other acne spot treatments, these adhesive patches absorb impurities from your pores and shrink down pimples overnight without causing dryness or irritation. To help you in your search, we’ve reviewed the best pimple patches 2024. The Timeout Blemish Patches from I Dew Care earned our top spot for their fast results, but all of the options on our list cater to different skin types and promote a clear complexion. Find the right patch for you with help from our buying guide and detailed reviews.
Buying Guide: Pimple Patches
Pimple patches are a must-have for those who suffer from acne and want to temporarily cover up blemishes without putting on makeup or making a trip to the dermatologist. Acting as a thin layer over an imperfection, they absorb the oil and pus from a pimple, allowing it to heal faster.
While most of these patches contain hydrocolloids and are extremely effective, some of them can clog pores or cause acne flare-ups. To help you navigate the sea of products available, we’ve compiled this buying guide so you can choose the perfect one for your skin.
What to Consider When Buying a Pimple Patch
Ingredients
Just like other skin care products, your acne patches should contain a combination of ingredients that will help reduce your acne. The main ingredients to look for are salicylic acid and tea tree oil. Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid that aids in exfoliating your skin, which helps reduce the appearance of acne. Meanwhile, tea tree oil has anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe inflamed skin and prevent infections from developing on your skin. It’s important to note that tea tree oil may have a strong smell that can be off-putting to some, but it’s a small price to pay for the benefits it can offer.
Aside from these necessary ingredients, it’s crucial that you find patches that contain all-natural ingredients. The last thing you want is to put chemicals on your skin and potentially make your acne worse. Some patches contain harmful ingredients like parabens and sulfates, which can cause irritation, while others may have alcohol-based formulas that can dry out your skin. To avoid any issues with your skin, it’s important that you find a patch that’s free of these chemicals.
Acne type
There are several types of acne, and each type requires a different treatment. If you have cystic acne, which is the most severe form of acne and manifests as hard lumps under the skin’s surface, then a pimple patch may not be an viable option. Similarly, if your acne is caused by an underlying condition, such as a hormone imbalance or liver disease, you should consult your doctor before using any form of acne treatment.
Adhesion
One of the most important factors to consider when choosing acne patches is adhesion. The patch should be able to stick to your skin without making it feel uncomfortable or painful. If it doesn’t stick well, then chances are it won’t heal your acne.
Generally speaking, it should have good sticking power and adhere well on wet and dry skin without feeling too sticky or leaving a residue behind. Also, make sure it has tapered edges and is thin enough to wear under makeup or on any part of your face, especially areas like under your eyes or around the nose.
Size
While most pimple patches are about the size of a quarter, some are smaller or larger. If you have large pores or deep pimples to treat, look for larger patches. Similarly, if you have smaller pimples that are more shallow in depth, you can opt for a smaller patch.
You’ll want to ensure the patch is large enough to cover the entire blemish without lifting away from your skin during wear. From around ¼ an inch to almost a ½ inch, pimple patches are available in varying sizes so you can easily find the right one for your needs.
The Best Pimple Patches
I Dew Care Pimple Patch
Pros
- Reduces blemishes overnight
- Easy to apply on damp skin
- Invisible on the face
Cons
- Possibility of skin irritation
The I Dew Care pimple patch is a must-have for anyone looking to reduce inflammation, scars, and blemishes. This one-of-a-kind patch applies easily and discreetly onto troubled areas of the skin. It helps reduce bad skin days, blackheads, whiteheads, and blemishes while also reducing the risk of scarring.
Unlike other products on the market, these pimple patches provide a waterproof barrier to help your skin stay hydrated while protecting it from dirt and bacteria. You can apply them twice a day for the best results. In just four to eight hours, you'll start seeing visible results with less inflammation, fewer blemishes, and a more even skin tone, making it the best overall choice on our list.
Mighty Patch Pimple Patch
Pros
- Clinically tested and vegan-friendly
- Safe for all skin types
- Works in six to eight hours
Cons
- Not ideal for cystic acne
The Original pimple patches from Mighty Patch are medical-grade hydrocolloid stickers that draw out impurities from your pores so you can flaunt flawless skin. Unlike other pimple patches, they’re super sticky, so they won’t fall off while you’re out and about. And when it’s time to remove them, they come off easily without leaving behind any residue.
These pimple patches are free from harmful chemicals and UV sterilized, so they won’t irritate your skin or cause redness. Featuring a translucent matte finish, they're perfect for anyone who wants to wear makeup while simultaneously treating their acne. With 36 medium patches per pack, you’ll also have plenty on hand to take care of your pimples when they pop up.
Rael Pimple Patch
Pros
- Hypoallergenic, non-drying formula
- Extra secure adhesion
- Matte finish for seamless coverage
Cons
- May leave a slight mark upon removal
Supplement your skincare routine with the Rael Miracle pimple patches. They're highly absorbent and designed to take on blemishes at full force, extracting impurities while drying up the pimple. They’re easy to use, and once removed, you’ll be left with clear skin that's smooth to the touch.
Besides treating acne, these patches also help shield the trouble area from bacteria-laden fingers and other impurities, so you won’t have to worry about inflammation or scarring. Featuring a matte finish and tapered edge, they offer premium adhesion that won’t come loose from your skin during treatment. These acne patches are hypoallergenic and extremely gentle on the skin, so you can confidently use them even if you have sensitive skin.
Peach Slices Pimple Patch
Pros
- Utilizes a rapid action formula
- Suitable for all skin types
- Available in three sizes
Cons
- Not suitable for deep pimples
Get rid of your painful zits and annoying whiteheads fast, effectively, and easily with the Peach Slices pimple patches. These fast-acting acne patches actively absorb pimple-causing bacteria, shrinking the pimple while creating a protective barrier so you don’t have to worry about scarring.
Thanks to their amazing sticking power, you can use these pimple patches on almost any part of your face without worrying about them falling off. They also won't cause irritation or inflammation as they contain no harmful ingredients like parabens, alcohol, dyes, or fragrances. Plus, each pack contains pimple patches in three different sizes. Whether you’re treating a small zit or a big cystic pimple, this product will serve its purpose perfectly.
COSRX Pimple Patch
Pros
- Made with 100% hydrocolloid
- Non-drying formula
- Free from harmful chemicals
Cons
- Doesn’t stay put on oily skin
When it comes to stubborn acne bumps and angry red pimples, the COSRX pimple patch is a real game-changer. Made with skin-friendly ingredients, these hydrocolloid patches safeguard your skin from bacteria and moisture, helping speed up the acne healing process while preventing scarring. Once applied, they not only soak up gunk but also flatten the blemish so you can enjoy a smooth complexion.
These pimple patches come in three sizes—the smaller ones are great for covering tiny bumps, while the medium and larger ones are for treating those pesky breakouts that just don’t go away. You can also use them as a spot treatment for blackheads, whiteheads, or inflamed pimples that need some serious soothing. Free from harmful ingredients, these patches are hypoallergenic and gentle on the skin, but strong enough to hold up against even the most severe breakouts.
KeyConcepts Pimple Patch
Pros
- Skin-friendly material
- Waterproof, non-irritating formula
- Easy to apply and peel off
Cons
- Adhesion could be better
The KeyConcepts pimple patches are here to put an end to your acne woes. Formulated with all-natural ingredients, these hydrocolloid patches help draw out acne-causing bacteria and other impurities from clogged pores, expediting the healing process and preventing further breakouts from occurring. With their star ingredient, tea tree oil, they also help reduce redness, soothe inflamed skin, and control excess oil production.
These acne patches feature a soft, flexible material that clings to your face for hours at a time, helping you get through the day and night with fewer blemishes. And, thanks to their inconspicuous design, you can even apply them under your makeup and go about your day looking fabulous. Available in a pack of 120, these patches even come in three different sizes, so you can find the right fit for any spot on your face.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Will a pimple patch work for cysts and nodules?
A:Yes! Pimple patches are made with hydrocolloid technology, allowing them to absorb excess oil, bacteria, and pus from deep within your skin without damaging it. As such, they will work on cysts and nodules too. Just keep in mind that it might take some time for the lesions to heal completely since they are deep within the skin.
-
Q: What if my pimple patch falls off in the middle of the night?
A:If you’ve used a pimple patch for the first time and it falls off in the middle of the night, don’t panic. The most likely cause is that you didn’t apply it correctly or there was some moisture left on your skin after washing your face before bedtime. When this happens, try applying a new patch as soon as possible without touching any other part of your face with dirty hands—otherwise, you could end up with more blemishes.
-
Q: Should I use a pimple patch for hormonal acne?
A:Yes, you can use pimple patches to reduce the redness and inflammation caused by hormonal acne. The patches will help in healing the blemish faster, but they won’t cure your hormonal acne. If you want to get rid of your hormonal acne permanently, you should consider using a proper diet, exercise, and a good skincare routine. You can also talk to your doctor about using prescription medications specifically made for hormonal acne.
-
Q: How long should I leave the acne patch on my blemish?
A:This depends on how severe your breakout is. If you have large cysts or nodules that are painful and inflamed, it’s best to leave the patch on for as long as possible—ideally overnight if possible (as this will allow it to absorb all of the excess pus). For smaller blemishes that aren’t as inflamed, using a pimple patch for four to six hours might be sufficient.
-
Q: Should I squeeze the pus out before putting on a pimple patch?
A:While you might be tempted to squeeze the pimple before applying a pimple patch, we wouldn’t recommend it. Squeezing can lead to infection, bruising, and swelling of the skin—all things that could prevent your pimple patch from sticking properly. It's important to note that pimple patches are specifically designed to draw out impurities from deep within the skin, so you can apply it directly over a pimple without worrying that it won’t be able to reach all of its contents.
-
Q: Can I put on more than one acne patch at a time?
A:Different brands and types of patches will have different instructions, but the general rule is that you shouldn’t wear more than one patch at a time. As with other acne spot treatments, it’s important to read and follow the directions on the package insert or consult your dermatologist before you start using any new product.
-
Q: How often should I use a pimple patch?
A:It’s best to use a pimple patch once or twice a day. If you have particularly stubborn pimples, it may be worth using them more often.
-
Q: Should I put makeup over the pimple patch?
A:Yes, you can wear makeup over the patch if you want to cover up any redness or blemishes, but it isn’t necessary. If you choose to wear makeup over the patch, just make sure it’s light and water-based so that it won’t interfere with the patch’s absorption capabilities.
-
Q: Can pimple patches cause dryness and irritation?
A:Contrary to popular belief, pimple patches don’t cause dryness or irritation. That said, if you have dry or sensitive skin, it may be a good idea to use a moisturizing face cream and allow it to fully absorb before applying the patch.
-
Q: What do I do after my pimple patch turns white?
A:If your pimple patch turns white, that means it has successfully drawn out the pus from inside your pimple. At this point, you can remove the patch by gently rubbing it off with a cotton swab or tissue.
