What do Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski have in common? Besides legendary careers as top models and a dating history involving pop stars, these ladies all share the same taste in style. All three have been seen rocking the JW PEI ruched purse from Amazon! That’s right, Amazon. And unlike most handbags in Hollywood, this one costs less than $100! Ready to elevate your accessories without blowing your budget? Then read on to shop this celeb-approved staple!
Get the JW PEI Women’s Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag for just $89 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2024, but are subject to change.
The JW PEI Women’s Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag is dainty but mighty! I’ve borrowed this purse from my sister many times, so I can tell you from firsthand experience that there’s enough room to fit your phone, wallet, keys and cosmetics. Perfect for a night out on the town! Larger bags can feel so bulky, but this one is just the right size.
Made with vegan leather, this handbag still has a high-quality look. And there are 31 different shades to choose from! If you want to keep it simple and versatile, opt for a neutral shade like black or beige. But why not add some sunshine to your wardrobe with a pop of color? These bright bags make such a fun fashion statement for spring and summer. There’s even a floral appliqué, along with metallic and embellished options! Plus, each purse comes with a dust bag for safekeeping.
Styling this bestselling bag is simple! It goes with absolutely everything. While it’s still winter, team this handbag with high-waisted jeans, booties and a blazer. And once the weather starts warming up, pair this purse with a sundress and sandals.
Reviewers rave that this bag is beautiful! “It has such a luscious feel and it exceeded my expectations,” one shopper said. “I thought it might be too small but it holds everything I need; my smaller wallet, key fob, glasses, lip gloss and phone. I get so many compliments and people can not believe how soft and buttery it feels.” Another customer commented, “The quality is great and the bag is so versatile, it’s able to go with many outfits.”
Channel Gigi, Hailey and EmRata with this luxe-looking handbag from Amazon!
