Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What do Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski have in common? Besides legendary careers as top models and a dating history involving pop stars, these ladies all share the same taste in style. All three have been seen rocking the JW PEI ruched purse from Amazon! That’s right, Amazon. And unlike most handbags in Hollywood, this one costs less than $100! Ready to elevate your accessories without blowing your budget? Then read on to shop this celeb-approved staple!

Related: 17 Best Bags Under $25 That Will Instantly Elevate Your Outfit Secure the bag! Purses are like perfume — they make Us stand out from the crowd with an original element all our own. Style and scent always earn the most compliments from strangers! If you want to upgrade your accessories without breaking the bank, then you’ve come to the right place. We found 17 beautiful […]

Get the JW PEI Women’s Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag for just $89 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

The JW PEI Women’s Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag is dainty but mighty! I’ve borrowed this purse from my sister many times, so I can tell you from firsthand experience that there’s enough room to fit your phone, wallet, keys and cosmetics. Perfect for a night out on the town! Larger bags can feel so bulky, but this one is just the right size.

Related: The 12 Best Designer Clutches to Elevate Any Evening Ensemble Editor’s note: Article last updated on February 7, 2024. Get out of my dreams and into my cart! If there’s one accessory we’re willing to splurge on, it’s a designer purse — especially a clutch that we reserve for special occasions. While we have a tendency to throw our large totes around, we take extra […]

Made with vegan leather, this handbag still has a high-quality look. And there are 31 different shades to choose from! If you want to keep it simple and versatile, opt for a neutral shade like black or beige. But why not add some sunshine to your wardrobe with a pop of color? These bright bags make such a fun fashion statement for spring and summer. There’s even a floral appliqué, along with metallic and embellished options! Plus, each purse comes with a dust bag for safekeeping.

Get the JW PEI Women’s Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag for just $89 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Styling this bestselling bag is simple! It goes with absolutely everything. While it’s still winter, team this handbag with high-waisted jeans, booties and a blazer. And once the weather starts warming up, pair this purse with a sundress and sandals.

Related: This Designer Lookalike Bag Is Key to Dressing Like an A-Lister Finding trendy and budget-friendly items in today’s fashion landscape can be tough. Sometimes, garments can be so expensive but not up to par in the quality department — and in other cases, the product may be relatively affordable and lack longevity and durability. In this case, what’s the best move? Lookalike handbags have taken center […]

Reviewers rave that this bag is beautiful! “It has such a luscious feel and it exceeded my expectations,” one shopper said. “I thought it might be too small but it holds everything I need; my smaller wallet, key fob, glasses, lip gloss and phone. I get so many compliments and people can not believe how soft and buttery it feels.” Another customer commented, “The quality is great and the bag is so versatile, it’s able to go with many outfits.”

Channel Gigi, Hailey and EmRata with this luxe-looking handbag from Amazon!

See it! Get the JW PEI Women’s Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag for just $89 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2024, but are subject to change.