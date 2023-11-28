Mindy Kaling Rated This Nourishing Moisturizer a ’10/10′ — Just $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For many of Us, the holiday season is the best time of the year. However, it coincides with cold and flu season as well. This means you have to double down on supplements to promote immunity. November and December also mark the official beginning of winter, ushering in brutal temps which often result in dry skin.

Nourishing moisturizers are a helpful way to maintain hydrated skin! While some moisturizers leave skin oily after application, Cetaphil’s Moisturizing Cream hydrates and helps restore the skin barrier without leaving a greasy glow. This creamy essential is a hit among shoppers on Amazon, and it’s gotten the attention of notable Hollywood names too.

Comedian and multi-hyphenate Mindy Kaling once raved about it on her Instagram Stories. This July, Kaling posted a picture of the cream and captioned it, “Summer shorts season brought to you by this incredible boy cream.” Kaling is known for dishing on the products she uses to maintain her flawless skin. After giving the cream a perfect “10/10” rating, Kaling joked that she had “no notes.”

Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream is a hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic lotion which replenishes moisture and soothes dry skin. Enriched with hydrating glycerin and vitamins B5 and B3, this cream is gentle enough for sensitive skin. It protects the skin against dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness and weakened skin barrier. No worries about dry cracked elbows or ashy hands here! A little bit of this cream goes a long way.

Using the product is incredibly easy. Simply apply the cream to cleansed skin and rub it in. Some hydrating products leave a water-like consistency which takes forever to really settle into the skin. The moisturizer gets into all of your nooks and crannies without exerting too much energy!

Shoppers are just as impressed as Kaling! “It provides deep hydration without any greasy residue, leaving my skin feeling soft, smooth, and refreshed,” one happy reviewer wrote. “Whether it’s after cleaning or just to combat dryness throughout the day, Cetaphil consistently delivers.” The same shopper added, “This has truly transformed the way I care for my skin, and I can’t recommend it enough.”

If this affordable moisturizing cream is enough to get Mindy Kaling and thousands of shoppers online excited, it’s perfect for Us!

