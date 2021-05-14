Your Ultimate Guide to Chakras and Energy-Healing Jewelry

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You’ve likely heard talk of awakening or opening your chakras, and maybe you’ve entertained the idea or even tried to commit to a practice, but if you’re here, chances are you need a little help. Many people recommend meditation, breathing practices or yoga for balancing your chakras, but what they don’t always take into account is your busy schedule!

Many believe that it’s important to keep your chakras open to let energy properly flow through your body. If you’re dealing with physical or emotional struggles right now, it could be that one or multiple of your chakras is blocked. One way we like to try to balance our chakras is with jewelry. We may not always have time for a full meditation session, but jewelry can go just about anywhere and everywhere with us. If you seek out chakra-opening pieces, they can be like a wearable form of healing!

There are seven main chakras that run down your body, so we’ve picked out two pieces of jewelry that may help awaken each of them, as well as a couple of pieces that focus on all seven chakras at once. We’ll get into the details of each chakra below, so if you’re new to this, just follow along with Us and grab the piece that’s speaking to you!

Root Chakra

Just as the root chakra (Muladhara) is located at the base of your spine, it can help you feel grounded, acting as a solid base when you face challenges. If you’re feeling insecure or unsteady, check out this jewelry!

Get the Earth Therapy Buddha Root Chakra Bracelet Set for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Get the Allhola Genuine Hematite Ring for Root Chakra in Multicolor for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Sacral Chakra

You may want to focus on opening your sacral chakra (Svadhisthana) if you’re feeling a creative block or if you’re having trouble maintaining social connections. This is also a sensual chakra that may be helpful in awakening sexual energy.

Get the Yatming Chakra Symbol Dangle Earrings in Carnelian Crystal Stone for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Get the Alex and Ani Chakra Stretch Bracelet in Shiny Rose Gold for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Solar Plexus Chakra

If your self-esteem is struggling, opening your solar plexus chakra (Manipura) could give you a major boost in confidence. We know this is a common issue many of us face!

Get the Citrine Gemstone Pendant Necklace (originally $21) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Get the Massive Beads Natural Healing Power Crystal Bracelet in Citrine for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Heart Chakra

As you can expect, your heart chakra (Anahata) is associated with love and compassion. It may help you open up to loved ones, feel empathy and show compassion.

Get the Hybedora Moldavite Pendant Energy Necklace in White Topaz for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Get the Alex and Ani Heart Chakra Stretch Bracelet (originally $38) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Throat Chakra

If you feel as though you have trouble expressing yourself, public speaking or communicating with others, unblocking the throat chakra (Vishuddha) could give your voice the boost it’s been searching for!

Get the Lucky Feather Color Power Chakra Necklace in Blue for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Get the Make Mark Mend Throat Chakra Symbol Earrings for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Third Eye Chakra

You’ve probably heard people say to “open your third eye” before, but what does that mean? Basically, it’s about your intuition — being able to see clearly and trust your gut.

Get the Sugandha Wellness Natural Sodalite Crystal Healing Necklace for Third Eye Chakra for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Get the SunnyCrystals Faceted Lapis Lazuli Bracelet for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Crown Chakra

If you’re feeling lost, awakening your crown chakra (Sahasrara) may help focus your purpose and direction, letting you feel more spiritually connected with the world around you.

Get the SUNYIK Crown Chakra Engraved Round Stone Amulet Pendant Necklace for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Get the Alex and Ani The Crown Chakra Bangle for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

All Chakras

If you’d like to target all seven main chakras at once, this jewelry is made for precisely that!

Get the Day Day Up Orgonite Pendant Luminous Chakra Necklace for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Get the JOVIVI 7 Chakras Bracelet for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Explore all chakra jewelry at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!