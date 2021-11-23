Let Your Eyes Sparkle With Meghan Markle’s Favorite Eyelash Curler

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all had bad hair days, but have you ever woken up to a bad eyelash day? Perhaps you slept on your pillow funny or maybe it’s from your mascara the night before. Either way, you end up with flattened lashes and sleepy eyes. You need a fix — stat. Sure, you could throw on some falsies or cover up with sunnies, but we have a trick that’s even better. And the source of our solution is none other than advocate and all-around icon Meghan Markle.

In an interview with Birchbox, the 40-year-old mother of two once said, “The one product I would never be able to live without would be a Shu Uemura eyelash curler. Even if you don’t have a stitch of makeup on…you suddenly look a bit more alive.” Markle added, “I will say that I am such a California girl and in real life, as minimal and relaxed as it comes.”

Let’s just say that this recommendation was eye-opening. And since Markle is the ultimate natural beauty, we had to track down her favorite eyelash curler. This gem is available at Amazon, so go grab one before it sells out!

Get the Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler for $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Get the royal treatment with the Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler. This best-selling and award-winning product offers unparalleled precision to deliver the perfect curl. Considered a beauty secret of the makeup industry, this eyelash curler features a silicone rubber pad that provides a protective edge for extra safety and optimum pressure. No more pinching your eyes while attempting to curl! Plus, the curved angle suits all eye shapes.

Shoppers say this Shu Uemura eyelash curler is worth every penny and lives up to the hype. One customer even proclaimed it’s “THE GREATEST EYELASH CURLER OF ALL TIME!” Another said, “I’ve never before had my eyelashes curled so well and uniformly! I LOVE this thing!! Yes, it looks like every other curler. But it’s NOT. It’s magic!” This five-star review agrees: “What a miracle tool, no skin pinching, eyelashes look beautiful and curly even without mascara, stays put (even after I washed my face).”

If you want that classic Markle Sparkle, look no further. The Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler is the crown jewel of beauty tools. Oh, and this popular product also makes a perfect stocking stuffer for the holidays! ‘Tis the season to shine.

