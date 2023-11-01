Channel Miley Cyrus’ Artsy Style With This Michelangelo Tee

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Graphic tees have been making a big comeback, and we’re loving it! Even countless celebrities are hopping on the trend — including Miley Cyrus!

The “Flowers” singer was spotted out in LA in mid-October rocking a casual-chic outfit that inspired our own fall fashion. She wore blue jeans, suede mules and a T-shirt featuring an image from Michelangelo’s “The Creation of Adam” painting, along with the artist’s name on top. Want something similar for your own wardrobe?

Get the Michelangelo Creation of Adam T-Shirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Amazon tee has a very similar design as Cyrus’ and even comes in multiple shades of grey to help you match up with the star. It comes in white and pink as well. We recommend choosing one of the men’s sizes for something more reminiscent of Cyrus’ fit, but there are women’s and youth sizes available too!

This tee features a zoomed-in portion of the famous Sistine Chapel painting, showcasing the focal point of the nearly-touching fingertips. It’s instantly recognizable, but the name Michelangelo is typed out above the image as well!

Get the Michelangelo Creation of Adam T-Shirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

Of course, a graphic T-shirt will always work with a casual outfit, whether you wear it with jeans and comfy mules a la Cyrus or leggings and sneakers. This artsy tee, however, deserves a chance to be dressed up a little too! We’d totally style it by tucking it into a plaid mini skirt, adding on tights, booties and a leather jacket.

We could also see this tee with a pair of wide-leg trousers, strappy ballet flats and a longline cardigan, the front tucked into the waistband of the pants. Or how about trying it with a collared shirt underneath, a midi skirt and a pair of Mary Jane heels? We have so many ideas we want to try already!

Get the Michelangelo Creation of Adam T-Shirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not quite your style? Explore more graphic tees here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Taylor Swift Has Been Wearing Pear Earrings Non-Stop — Get the Look for $13 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want to be bejeweled like Taylor Swift? Friendship bracelets are everything, but if you want to channel the singer’s more expensive jewelry too, we’re here to help! Swift has been wearing a pair of gold Diamond Pear Stud […]

Related: Get Alessandra Ambrosio’s Sold-Out Sweater Look With This Ultra-Similar Pick Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Settling into sweater weather okay? Or are you still looking for stylish knits for your wardrobe? For Us, even when our closet is filled to the brim, we know we can always make room for a good sweater! […]

Related: I Receive Compliments on These Amazon Boots Every Single Time I Wear Them Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. While it’s important to fill your wardrobe with pieces that spark joy, sometimes, you need to spark a little more. Having a few pieces at the ready that you know will boost your confidence and magnetize compliments is […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!